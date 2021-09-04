In your town

Garden Club meets at arboretum: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Linwood Arboretum on Wabash Avenue. This is an outdoor event. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sept. 14. George Butrus will speak about the history and significance of the arboretum. All are welcome to attend. Annual dues will be collected at the October meeting. For more information, call Heidi at 609-703-9170.

First responders appreciation dinner: City officials and the Vineland Fire Department will host an appreciation dinner for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and Office of Emergency Management volunteers Sept. 9 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, 4940 E. Landis Ave. As part of the event, awards for Years of Service and individual unit citations will be presented. In addition, the Fire Department will present a new fire safety video locally produced by Glasstown Productions. A limited number of tickets for members of the community who want to join the celebration are available for $50 per ticket. The event will kick-off at 6:00 pm with a cash bar, and the dinner and other activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship and the Burn Foundation. For more information, call Deputy Fire Marshal Carlos Mercado at 856-794-4000, ext. 4203, or email cmercado@vinelandcity.org.