In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Bridgeton
“Crafts Faire”: The community is invited to a crafts and vendors fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 on the grounds of the Nail House, currently being restored for public use by the nonprofit Center for Historic American Building Arts. The event will be held at the Commerce Street entrance to Bridgeton City Park. Tours of the inside of the building will be held; masks are required. There will be a meet and greet with artist-in-residence Rita Lynn Lyman, whose new Nail House as Time Machine exhibit is scheduled to open in December. For information, call 856-369-1300 or 856-221-3280 or visit centerhabarts.org
Buena Vista Township.
Church presents Community Award: Longtime civic leader and Pleasantville resident Augustus “Gus” Harmon will receive the Community Award, presented annually to a South Jersey resident, by Newtonville First SDA Church, as part of the Men’s Ministry weekend service at noon Saturday. The public is welcome to attend. The church is located at 955 Route 54 (12th Street). For information, call Elder Melvin Gregory at 609-561-0316.
Galloway Township
School district Child Find program: The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services. If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
COVID-19 vaccinations: Free walk-in clinics are scheduled at three locations in the city. Participants do not have to show ID, documentation or proof of insurance. Times and locations are: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24, parking lot behind Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St.; noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 28, maintenance garage parking lot at Memorial High School, 625 N. 7th St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St.
New Gretna
Food Truck Wine & Beer Festival: Local food vendors, four breweries and four wineries will be represented at the next fundraiser for the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of the museum at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. Admission is $3 to enter the grounds. There will also be live music from area bands. For more information, visit vummm.org or call or text 609-513-6454.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Yoga for peace: NJ Beach Yoga will host the 9th annual Pose for Peace yoga fundraiser 7:30 a.m. Sept. 6 on the JFK Boulevard beach. All proceeds will benefit the National Epilepsy Foundation. All participants will be spaced apart for safety. The suggested donation is $20. Online pre-registration is required by Sept. 4 at njbeachyoga.com.
Nominees sought for Beautification Awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations through Sept. 9 for the 34th annual Beautification Awards. Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching exterior, will be considered. Application forms are available at the Welcome Center, in the lobby of City Hall, or at seaislecitynj.us. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Somers Point
Garden Club meets at arboretum: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Linwood Arboretum on Wabash Avenue. This is an outdoor event. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sept. 14. George Butrus will speak about the history and significance of the arboretum. All are welcome to attend. Annual dues will be collected at the October meeting. For more information, call Heidi at 609-703-9170.
Vineland
First responders appreciation dinner: City officials and the Vineland Fire Department will host an appreciation dinner for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and Office of Emergency Management volunteers Sept. 9 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, 4940 E. Landis Ave. As part of the event, awards for Years of Service and individual unit citations will be presented. In addition, the Fire Department will present a new fire safety video locally produced by Glasstown Productions. A limited number of tickets for members of the community who want to join the celebration are available for $50 per ticket. The event will kick-off at 6:00 pm with a cash bar, and the dinner and other activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship and the Burn Foundation. For more information, call Deputy Fire Marshal Carlos Mercado at 856-794-4000, ext. 4203, or email cmercado@vinelandcity.org.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
