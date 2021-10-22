In your town

Atlantic City
Community Pop-up: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute invite the community from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to the Youth Jazz Institute at 726 N. Indiana Ave. There will be free books from the Atlantic City Library, applications for music lessons and health and wellness information. The rain date is Oct. 30.
Expanded hours at library: The Atlantic City Free Public Library is open to the public for more hours at both the Main Library and Richmond Branch Library. Also, both locations will no longer close for an hour during the afternoon, as they have done over the last several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hours for Main Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; hours for Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Hammonton
Traffic advisory for Halloween parade route: The Kiwanis Halloween Parade will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 via Bellevue Avenue in the downtown section. This may impact those who are trying to access in-person early voting at the Family Success Center, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. Residents are advised to allow extra time for travel.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist through October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Beth El Game Day: The Beth El Sisterhood invites the community for fun, food and socialization at its Game Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. The cost is $15 and will include lunch and snacks. Bring a game to play with others. Reservations are required. Call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “In the Company of Killers,” by Bryan Christy. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Prescription Drug Take Back Day: The Police Department will collect unused prescription medications in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day. During this event, the public can safely and anonymously dispose of unneeded medications free of charge. Sharp objects and liquids are not accepted. It is advised that all names and personal information be removed from prescription containers.
Vineland
Pumpkin patch party: The community is invited to Main Street Vineland’s sixth annual pumpkin event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30, rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. The event is free. There will be games, music, pumpkin painting and candy for children age 14 and younger, courtesy of G.E. Mechanical. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Card game fundraiser: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will host a cards and games fundraiser beginning at noon Oct. 27 at its clubhouse at 677 S Main Road. The cost to play is $15. For more information, call Arlene at 856-696-2362.0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.