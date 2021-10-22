In your town

Atlantic City

Community Pop-up: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute invite the community from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to the Youth Jazz Institute at 726 N. Indiana Ave. There will be free books from the Atlantic City Library, applications for music lessons and health and wellness information. The rain date is Oct. 30.

Expanded hours at library: The Atlantic City Free Public Library is open to the public for more hours at both the Main Library and Richmond Branch Library. Also, both locations will no longer close for an hour during the afternoon, as they have done over the last several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hours for Main Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; hours for Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For information, call 609-345-2269.

Bridgeton