In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Community garden: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. maintains a community garden. Spaces are available. For more information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Galloway Township
Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to will hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. June 12 at The Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box located on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The works of local artist Trisha Randolph will be featured through June at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Police youth camp applications: All students entering 6th and 7th grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbeque luncheon on the last day of camp at the Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is through June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Margate
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. June 22 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. All are welcome to participate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City pageant seeks contestants: The application process is open for contestants in the Miss Ocean City pageant. To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 23, attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School, or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport). The Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Aug. 14 at the Ocean City Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question. Applications may be picked up at City Hall Welcome Center or email Samantha Heckler at sheckler@ocnj.us.
Sea Isle City
Library and museum open: The local branch of the Cape May County Library and the Sea Isle City Historical Museum at 4800 Central Ave. have reopened to the public. Curbside pickup is still available at the library. For library information, call 609-263-7301 or visit cmclibrary.org. The museum is located on the first floor of the library and free to enter. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit seaislemuseum.com or call 609-263-2992.
Somers Point
Garden contest: Entries are being accepted for this year’s garden contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point. Categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, junior gardens, and local business gardens. Nominations are due July 7, judging will be held the week of July 12, For information, call 609-204-4107.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday through the season. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
‘Vintage & Variety’ yard sale: The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society will host its inaugural Vintage & Variety Community Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the museum at 108 S. Seventh St. There will be local business vendors, a gift basket raffle, food and refreshments. CDC/NJ guidelines regarding COVID-19 and masks must be followed. To register as a seller, email VinelandEvents@gmail.com. For more information, call 856-691-1111 or visit discovervinelandhistory.org.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Contact: 609-272-7295
