In your town

Margate

Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.

Millville

Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. June 22 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. All are welcome to participate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.

New Gretna

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Ocean City