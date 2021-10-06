IN YOUR TOWN

Woman’s Club meeting: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 11. The club is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting other women with similar interests. Meetings are held in the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.

West Cape May

Borough yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a borough-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. The event will be held rain or shine. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of their street to point the way. Register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. Also, a community bulk trash pickup is scheduled for Oct. 20. For information, visit the Public Works Department at westcapemay.com.

Woodbine

Car Show and Swap Meet: The Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual Car Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The rain date will be Oct. 10. The event will be held along the borough’s bike path/greenway at Route 550 and Washington Avenue. There will be free parking and admission to all spectators, with craft and food vendors on site. For more information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088 or email lisamcveyfisher@yahoo.com