IN YOUR TOWN

Atlantic City
Library hosts domestic violence virtual discussion: In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Free Public Library will host a virtual panel discussion “Shining the Light on Domestic Violence,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom. A question-and-answer session will follow the discussion. Registration is required. Call Melissa McGeary at 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or Valeria Marcus at 609-674-1482.
Avalon Carry out pork dinner: The Avalon Manor Improvement Association will host its annual pork dinner Saturday. The event is take out only. Each order will have roast pork, home made sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and cookies for dessert. The cost is $18. Pick up orders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the AMIA, 581 Old Avalon Blvd. Advance registration required. For more information, call 609-967-3991.
Galloway Township
Macedonia pastor retires: Macedonia Baptist Church announces the retirement of its senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ernest Barnes Sr., after more than 40 years of leadership. The public is invited to send acknowledgements to the church or call 609-233-6171.
Hammonton
Clocktoberfest celebration: The town’s Clock Committee will host its second annual Clocktoberfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in front of Town Hall, near the historic town clock. The unveiling of the commemorative town clock plaque will take place at 1 p.m. Afternoon festivities include food, craft beers and spirits and live music. All funds raised will be used for the continued maintenance of the timepiece. For information, contact Bob Schenk, committee co-chairman, at 609-517-4614 or email bschenk@comcast.net.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist through October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Beth El Game Day: The Beth El Sisterhood invites the community for fun, food and socialization at its Game Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. The cost is $15 and will include lunch and snacks. Bring a game to play with others. Reservations are required. Call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “In the Company of Killers,” by Bryan Christy. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Fire Department open house: The Ocean City Fire Department and IAFF Local 4032 will hold their annual open house at the station at 550 Asbury Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome to this free event. It will feature a live burn demonstration, a “smoke house” where kids can safely learn to navigate a dark and smoky structure, tours of trucks, “stop-drop-and-roll” demonstrations, hot dogs and pretzels. Off-duty firefighters from the local firefighters’ union volunteer their time to produce the event. The rain date will be Friday. For information, call 609-525-9182.
Sea Isle City
Volunteers needed for beach clean up: The Environmental Commission will host the autumn beach clean up starting 10 a.m. Saturday. The rain date is Sunday. Groups, families and individuals are can participate. Volunteers can register the morning of the event at JFK Boulevard at the Promenade, where representatives from the Environmental Commission will distribute trash bags, rubber gloves and other supplies. While cleaning the shoreline and other public areas, volunteers will be asked to document what items they find and that data will be used to identify any possible pollution trends. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Halloween events: The city will host the annual Halloween Parade and Dance Party on Oct. 22. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. along Landis Avenue and will feature musicians, strolling entertainers, floats and marching groups. Individuals and groups are invited to enter the parade. A Halloween family dance will take place immediately after the parade at the Excursion Park Band Shell, where prizes will be presented to the parade’s top entries. For information, call 609-263-6163.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Stafford Township High school presents “Clue”: The Southern Regional Theatre Company will stage the comedy/mystery “Clue,” 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the high school’s Joseph P. Echle Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and available at srsdtheater.com or at the door before each performance beginning at 6 p.m.
Vineland
Fire Department recruitment campaign: The city will launch its fall volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign with an open house and fire prevention display to celebrate Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9. The community is invited to visit any fire house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 6 — Fire Station 3, 194 W. Forest Grove Road; Oct. 7 — Fire Station 1, 810 E. Chestnut Ave.; Oct. 12 — Fire Station 2, 876 E. Sherman Ave.; Oct. 13 — Fire Station 6, 110 N. 4th St.; and Oct. 14 — Fire Station 5, 4450 Italia Ave. For more information, visit fire.vinelandcity.org.
Woman’s Club meeting: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 11. The club is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting other women with similar interests. Meetings are held in the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a borough-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. The event will be held rain or shine. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of their street to point the way. Register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. Also, a community bulk trash pickup is scheduled for Oct. 20. For information, visit the Public Works Department at westcapemay.com.
Woodbine
Car Show and Swap Meet: The Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual Car Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The rain date will be Oct. 10. The event will be held along the borough’s bike path/greenway at Route 550 and Washington Avenue. There will be free parking and admission to all spectators, with craft and food vendors on site. For more information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088 or email lisamcveyfisher@yahoo.com
