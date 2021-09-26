In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Atlantic City Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Galloway Township
Macedonia pastor retires: Macedonia Baptist Church announces the retirement of its senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ernest Barnes Sr., after more than 40 years of leadership. The public is invited to send acknowledgements to the church or call 609-233-6171.
Hammonton
Community shred event: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union will host a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at the Credit Union branch located in Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike. The event may end earlier if the truck fills up. Please have items ready to shred with no metal, rubber bands, folders, etc. Residents can bring three bags or boxes of documents for free. Additional bags or boxes will be accepted for a donation of $5 per bag or box to benefit the Hammonton Family Success Center. Call 609-646-3339 ext. 129 for more information.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
South Jersey Players hold auditions: South Jersey Players Inc. will hold auditions for original one-act plays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Performances will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 in an outdoor park. The auditions will take place at the Margate Library Conference Room, 8100 Atlantic Ave. For more information or to sign up, call 347-920-6399.
Millville
COVID-19 vaccinations: Free walk-in clinics are scheduled at three locations in the city. Participants do not have to show ID, documentation or proof of insurance. Times and locations are: noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 28, maintenance garage parking lot at Memorial High School, 625 N. 7th St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St.
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 28 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434. The book was selected by Rowan College South Jersey for the 2021 “One Book, One College” program and author Lisa Wingate will give a virtual presentation regarding her book at the college on Nov. 3. To register for the presentation, visit RSVP@RCSJ.EDU/ONEBOOK.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Yard sale fundraiser: The Atlantic County Historical Society invites the public to a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Risley Homestead, 8 Virginia Ave. The rain date is Sept. 19.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Coffee with a Cop: The Police Department will host its next meet-and-greet with local police officers from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Spinners Pizza Ice Cream & Grill, in the Shops at the Spinnaker on the Promenade at 38th Street. The public is welcome to attend this free community outreach event and enjoy complimentary refreshments. For more information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2245.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a borough-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. The event will be held rain or shine. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of their street to point the way. Register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. Also, a community bulk trash pickup is scheduled for Oct. 20. For information, visit the Public Works Department at westcapemay.com.
