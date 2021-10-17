In your town

Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.

Sea Isle City

Quizzo trivia night: Saint Joseph Catholic Church invites the public to game night Oct. 29 inside the parish auditorium at 44th Street and Central Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., games begin 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes complementary pizza and soft drinks. Tickets will be available at the door and after Masses in the church on Oct. 23-24. For more information, call Nancy Fenstemaker at 609-231-4466 or the church at 609-263-8696.

Somers Point

Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.

Vineland

Card game fundraiser: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will host a cards and games fundraiser beginning at noon Oct. 27 at its clubhouse at 677 S Main Road. The cost to play is $15. For more information, call Arlene at 856-696-2362.0.