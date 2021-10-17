In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Atlantic City
Community Pop-up: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute invite the community from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 23 to the Youth Jazz Institute at 726 N. Indiana Ave. There will be free books from the Atlantic City Library, applications for music lessons and health and wellness information. The rain date is Oct. 30.
Library hosts domestic violence virtual discussion: In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Free Public Library will host a virtual panel discussion “Shining the Light on Domestic Violence,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom. A question-and-answer session will follow the discussion. Registration is required. Call Melissa McGeary at 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or Valeria Marcus at 609-674-1482.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Commercial Township
GHOST TOUR: The Mauricetown Historical Society will once again host its popular Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The tour begins at the Compton House, 1229 Front St. Park at the Methodist Church. A $15 per-person fee includes donuts and cider after the tour. For information, call 856-785-0457 or visit http://mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tour.htm
Egg Harbor City
Green Team virtual meeting: SustainableEHC invites residents to learn about the invasive spotted lanternfly at a special meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 26 via Zoom. Belinda Chester of Rutgers Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program will offer tips to protect crops and vineyards and answer questions. To obtain access to the meeting, email info@sustainableehc or call 609-457-2514.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Lower Township
Veteran’s Day Parade: Military veterans will be honored at the community’s fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The parade will start at the Villas Fire Department and travel south on Bayshore Road to end at Lower Township Hall. The community is invited to watch along Bayshore Road and show their patriotic and community spirit. Community groups, businesses and individuals who would like to participate by submitting a float or march in the parade may call Eileen Kreis at 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or email ekreis@townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Beth El Game Day: The Beth El Sisterhood invites the community for fun, food and socialization at its Game Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. The cost is $15 and will include lunch and snacks. Bring a game to play with others. Reservations are required. Call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Miss Holly City contest: Millville High School will host the 2021 Miss Holly City contest 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the school’s Lakeside Performing Arts Center. This year’s theme is “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The contestants are: Cassidy Blough, Madelyn Bratton, Alison Dingle, Emily Felice, Ella Gamber, Julianna Giordano, Olivia Giordano, Karli Jones, Laila Lopez, Kayla Smith and Tanyha Smith. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by visiting mhs.millville.org. Those attending the live performance will be required to wear masks.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Quizzo trivia night: Saint Joseph Catholic Church invites the public to game night Oct. 29 inside the parish auditorium at 44th Street and Central Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., games begin 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes complementary pizza and soft drinks. Tickets will be available at the door and after Masses in the church on Oct. 23-24. For more information, call Nancy Fenstemaker at 609-231-4466 or the church at 609-263-8696.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Vineland
Card game fundraiser: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will host a cards and games fundraiser beginning at noon Oct. 27 at its clubhouse at 677 S Main Road. The cost to play is $15. For more information, call Arlene at 856-696-2362.0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.