In your town

Absecon

St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $51 and get 52 chances to win. If you win once, you go back in for a chance to win again. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. All proceeds benefit the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.

Atlantic City

MBCA annual luncheon: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association’s rescheduled new year luncheon business meeting will be held at noon Feb. 11 at Caesars Casino, Palladium Ballroom. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of City Council will present their vision for the city. Special guest will be Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver. The program is open to the public. Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. To RSVP, call 609-348-1903 or visit mbcanj.com.