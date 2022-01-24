In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $51 and get 52 chances to win. If you win once, you go back in for a chance to win again. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. All proceeds benefit the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
MBCA annual luncheon: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association’s rescheduled new year luncheon business meeting will be held at noon Feb. 11 at Caesars Casino, Palladium Ballroom. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of City Council will present their vision for the city. Special guest will be Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver. The program is open to the public. Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. To RSVP, call 609-348-1903 or visit mbcanj.com.
Boys & Girls Club speaker series: Chris Singleton, former professional baseball outfielder, a sportscaster and inspirational speaker, will kick off the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City’s Unity Speaker Series on Jan. 24. The program will host Club Kids, in person, from 5 to 7 p.m. Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Singleton’s talk will also be simultaneously livestreamed free for the community. For more details, visit acbgc.org or the organization’s Eventbrite and Facebook pages.
Barnegat Township
Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Longport
Herb Stern Scholarship Fund opens applications for 2022 awards: A total of up to $25,000 in scholarships from the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund will be granted to eligible Longport resident students who graduate high school this year or who are now in college or graduate school. Longport students can find the application online at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to return completed forms, along with the required supporting documentation, is April 1.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, visit townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “Hemingway: A Life Without Consequences” by James R. Mellow. If interested in attending, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Sea Isle City
2022 beach tags on sale: Beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each at following locations: Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, only cash or checks accepted; Municipal Tax Office, second floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or the beach tag vending machine, lobby of City Hall, accessible 24-hours a day, cash only. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Indoor yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will hold classes inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at njbeachyoga.com/.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
