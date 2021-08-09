In your town

Absecon
Elco named Citizen of the Year: Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year. The former longtime mayor was selected by a panel of all past honorees. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community. It is sponsored by a committee of the Absecon Republican Club. A celebration dinner will be Aug. 30 at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.
St. Elizabeth's weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Atlantic City
"Live Well AC Farmers Market": Absecon Lighthouse will host a free community event with Sea Goddess Healing Arts, LLC, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. There will be fresh local produce, artisan creations, healing artists, live music and sunrise painting space for artists. Vending spaces are free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host 48 Blocks AC 2021, featuring demonstrations, workshops, performances and art exhibitions. For vendor information, email seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Free concerts in the park: The community is invited to the summer music series held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11 at Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. There will be food for purchase. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Cape May
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at VFW Post 386, 419 Congress St. Donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Get more details at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road
Egg Harbor Township
Free movies on the beach: Families are invited to view flicks on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rain dates are usually the following day. Aug. 12: Godzilla vs. Kong; Aug. 19: Trolls (World Tour); Aug. 26: Jumanji the Next Level. Titles may change. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com
Mays Landing
Middle School orientation: The William Davies Middle School Grade 6 Orientation will be held Aug. 19 in the school’s cafeteria at 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive. There are two sessions: A-L from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; M-Z from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. For information, call 609-476-6257.
Northfield
Community book talk: The Otto Bruyns Public Library will host a community book talk 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Birch Grove Park Bandstand. The program is free and open to all residents. The book, "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life," by Eric Klinenberg is available at the library to check out. The book and its subject matter will be used as a conversation starter for Northfield residents to discuss how municipal spaces like the public library, bike path, ball fields and Birch Grove Park can best serve to strengthen the Northfield community. For more information, call Aubrey Hiers, library director, at 609-646-4476.
Beth Israel hosts school supply drive: The community is invited to bring donations of new school supplies for local children in need to Beth Israel synagogue at 2501 Shore Road. Supplies will be collected during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays though Thursdays, through Aug. 12. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Pleasantville
Sunset jazz fest: Mayor Judy Ward announces the city's Sunset Jazz Festival will be held 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Lakes Bay Marina, 341 E. Bayview Ave. The free event features Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd. Food will be available for purchase from Soul Grill on Wheels. Bring a chair or blanket. There will be a raffle at the event featuring an item donated by Art Handler’s Appliance Center. All proceeds will benefit PEPP, which supports community events.
Sea Isle City
Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Farmers market: The Chamber of Commerce hosts a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 7 at Excursion Park, weather permitting. Shoppers can purchase fresh produce, crafts and specialty items. For information, call 609-263-9090.
Somers Point
Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Woodbine
New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.
