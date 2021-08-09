In your town

Community book talk: The Otto Bruyns Public Library will host a community book talk 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Birch Grove Park Bandstand. The program is free and open to all residents. The book, "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life," by Eric Klinenberg is available at the library to check out. The book and its subject matter will be used as a conversation starter for Northfield residents to discuss how municipal spaces like the public library, bike path, ball fields and Birch Grove Park can best serve to strengthen the Northfield community. For more information, call Aubrey Hiers, library director, at 609-646-4476.