In your town

AARP meeting: Sea Isle Seniors / AARP Chapter 710 will have a general meeting at noon Thursday at the community center. There will be a guest speaker and live music. Complimentary coffee and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 609-263-1453.

Quizzo trivia night: Saint Joseph Catholic Church invites the public to game night Oct. 29 inside the parish auditorium at 44th Street and Central Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., games begin 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes complementary pizza and soft drinks. Tickets will be available at the door and after Masses in the church on Oct. 23-24. For more information, call Nancy Fenstemaker at 609-231-4466 or the church at 609-263-8696.

Homebound resident registry: The Office of Emergency Management is compiling a list of residents who may need special assistance in the event of an emergency, such as severe weather or when evacuations are necessary. Residents who are disabled, rely on oxygen, require critical medications or have special needs are encouraged to register so first responders can offer the necessary assistance required when an emergency arises. Any information provided will not be shared with the public. Register at the Police Records Department in City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 609-263-4311, ext. 2242.