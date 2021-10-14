In your town

Atlantic City
Library hosts domestic violence virtual discussion: In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Free Public Library will host a virtual panel discussion “Shining the Light on Domestic Violence,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom. A question-and-answer session will follow the discussion. Registration is required. Call Melissa McGeary at 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or Valeria Marcus at 609-674-1482.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Commercial Township
GHOST TOUR: The Mauricetown Historical Society will host its popular Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The tour begins at the Compton House, 1229 Front St. Parking is available at the Methodist Church. A $15 per-person fee includes donuts and cider after the tour. For information, call 856-785-0457 or visit http://mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tour.htm
Egg Harbor City
Green Team virtual meeting: SustainableEHC invites residents to learn about the invasive spotted lanternfly at a special meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 26 via Zoom. Belinda Chester of Rutgers Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program will offer tips to protect crops and vineyards and answer questions. To obtain access to the meeting, email info@sustainableehc or call 609-457-2514.
Galloway Township
Macedonia pastor retires: Macedonia Baptist Church announces the retirement of its senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ernest Barnes Sr., after more than 40 years of leadership. The public is invited to send acknowledgements to the church or call 609-233-6171.
Linwood
Football game honors vets: Mainland Regional High School will honor all veterans and active military members at 6 p.m. Friday before the football game against Clearview Regional. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue and there will be a rock wall for kids to climb. There will be free admission to all active military and veterans and free snacks and beverages.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist through October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Veteran’s Day Parade: Military veterans will be honored at the community’s fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The parade will start at the Villas Fire Department and travel south on Bayshore Road to end at Lower Township Hall. The community is invited to watch along Bayshore Road and show their patriotic and community spirit. Community groups, businesses and individuals who would like to participate by submitting a float or march in the parade may call Eileen Kreis at 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or email ekreis@townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Beth El Game Day: The Beth El Sisterhood invites the community for fun, food and socialization at its Game Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. The cost is $15 and will include lunch and snacks. Bring a game to play with others. Reservations are required. Call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Miss Holly City contest: Millville High School will host the 2021 Miss Holly City contest 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the school’s Lakeside Performing Arts Center. This year’s theme is “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The contestants are: Cassidy Blough, Madelyn Bratton, Alison Dingle, Emily Felice, Ella Gamber, Julianna Giordano, Olivia Giordano, Karli Jones, Laila Lopez, Kayla Smith and Tanyha Smith. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by visiting mhs.millville.org. Those attending the live performance will be required to wear masks.
Northfield
Library book sale: The Otto Bruyns Public Library at 241 W. Mill Road will host its fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks 50¢ and children’s books are four $1. Cash only. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. All-inclusive admission buttons are $15, with a $5 early purchase discount through Nov. 30. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
AARP meeting: Sea Isle Seniors / AARP Chapter 710 will have a general meeting at noon Thursday at the community center. There will be a guest speaker and live music. Complimentary coffee and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 609-263-1453.
Quizzo trivia night: Saint Joseph Catholic Church invites the public to game night Oct. 29 inside the parish auditorium at 44th Street and Central Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., games begin 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes complementary pizza and soft drinks. Tickets will be available at the door and after Masses in the church on Oct. 23-24. For more information, call Nancy Fenstemaker at 609-231-4466 or the church at 609-263-8696.
Homebound resident registry: The Office of Emergency Management is compiling a list of residents who may need special assistance in the event of an emergency, such as severe weather or when evacuations are necessary. Residents who are disabled, rely on oxygen, require critical medications or have special needs are encouraged to register so first responders can offer the necessary assistance required when an emergency arises. Any information provided will not be shared with the public. Register at the Police Records Department in City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 609-263-4311, ext. 2242.
Somers Point
Sub sale: American Legion Auxiliary Post 352 will hold a sub sale beginning 11 a.m. Saturday at First and Pennsylvania avenues. Sandwiches are $6 each.
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Stafford Township
High school presents “Clue”: The Southern Regional Theatre Company will stage the comedy/mystery “Clue,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school’s Joseph P. Echle Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and available at srsdtheater.com or at the door before each performance beginning at 6 p.m.
Vineland
Happy Bottoms Diaper Drive: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., is collecting diapers and baby wipes through Saturday. The donations will be used to help form the first diaper bank in Cumberland County, organized by Gateway Community Action Partnership. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the library during business hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Fire Department recruitment campaign: The community is invited to an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station 5, 4450 Italia Ave. For more information, visit fire.vinelandcity.org.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a borough-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held rain or shine. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of their street to point the way. Register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. Also, a community bulk trash pickup is scheduled for Oct. 20. For information, visit the Public Works Department at westcapemay.com.
