In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Atlantic City Clothing giveaway: Members of the community who are in need are invited to receive free clothing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 525 Atlantic Ave. The outreach program will be held inside the church and on church grounds. There will be men’s and women’s clothing in various sizes, all gently used and in good condition. For more information, email Kim Nelson at kimmill770@aol.com.
Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church will distribute Grab N’ Go Dinner Bowls at noon Thursday at the Fellowship/Outreach Hall, 31 N. Pearl St. Dinners are on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. One dinner bowl per individual. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Volunteers, food donations and monetary donations are welcome. For more information, visit faithinactioncentral.com. For questions, call 855-818-3810 ext. 707, or email Nick Dobrowolski at nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Buena Vista Township
Toy drive: The Special Events Committee is asking the community for help in its annual “Santa’s Toy Delivery Service” to provide toys for Christmas for local children. Donations are urgently needed. Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, during regular business hours and leave them in the toy box on the front porch. Monetary donations by check or money order made payable to Buena Vista Township Special Events may be mailed to P.O. Box 605, Buena, NJ 08310, or drop in the box on the east side of the Municipal Building. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Cape May
Annual tree lighting ceremony: The city will hold a night of old-fashioned family fun to kick off the holiday season beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The program will take place in the Rotary Park Bandstand at 400 Lafayette St. There will be a visit from Santa Claus. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor City Christmas parade: Registration to participate in the city’s Christmas parade is underway. The parade will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Individuals, clubs, groups, floats and decorated vehicles will line up by 5 p.m. at 500 London Ave. The parade will wind through city streets to proceed down Philadelphia Avenue, with a grandstand in the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue. For more information and to register, call Brenda Ruth 609-335-1767 or email ehcparade@gmail.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Turkey Trot: The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve on Zion Road will hold its 8th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday. The 5K run and 1-mile fun walk will begin at 9 a.m., with registration open at 8 a.m. The first 100 runners signed up will receive an event T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to runners by age group. Advanced registration is $25 for runners, $10 for walkers. Race day registration is $30 runners, $15 walkers. For more information, call 609-602-1086 or email brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.Longport
Library art exhibit: Local artist Monica Nask is the featured artist for November and December at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, except on Tuesdays when it is open to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
New York City bus trip: The Community Education and Recreation Department will host a bus trip to New York City on Dec. 4. Departure is 8:30 a.m. from the Eugene A. Tighe School on Amherst Avenue. Return boarding in NYC is at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $40 per passenger. For information, call 609-823-6658.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Wednesday. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Holiday Dash: A run-walk fundraiser hosted by the Cape May County Chiefs of Police, benefitting Mayor Lenny’s Holiday Toy and Food Drive, will be held 7 p.m. Saturday at Kix-McNutleys on 63rd St. For more information, call 609-263-4371.
Holiday Lighting Contest: Register your decorated home or business by Dec. 8. Judging will take place between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 9. The event is hosted by the Recreation Office and the Sea Isle City Garden Club. For information, call 609-263-0050.
Indoor yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will hold classes inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at njbeachyoga.com/.
Donations needed for veterans: Members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary will make their annual visit to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland on Dec. 2 where they will thank the veterans in residence for their service and present gifts. The Auxiliary is accepting donated items for this event such as toiletries, snacks and comfortable clothing. Donated items can also be delivered to Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd. Donations must be delivered by Nov. 28. Those who wish to join the “Holiday Caravan” to Vineland must be at Post 1963 by 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. For more information, please phone 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Stafford Township
Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in the senior high school cafeteria. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit www.srsd.net.
Vineland
Woman’s Club fundraiser: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell poinsettias, books and other items at its indoor yard and vendor sale from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. The poinsettias come from Coia’s Greenhouse. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Wildwood Crest
Tree lighting: The community is invited to the annual holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony 6 p.m. Dec. 1 along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues. The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, a performance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments and more. For more information, call 609-523-0202.
