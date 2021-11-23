In your town

Indoor yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will hold classes inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at njbeachyoga.com/.

Donations needed for veterans: Members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary will make their annual visit to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland on Dec. 2 where they will thank the veterans in residence for their service and present gifts. The Auxiliary is accepting donated items for this event such as toiletries, snacks and comfortable clothing. Donated items can also be delivered to Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd. Donations must be delivered by Nov. 28. Those who wish to join the “Holiday Caravan” to Vineland must be at Post 1963 by 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. For more information, please phone 609-330-3307.

Somers Point

Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.

Stafford Township