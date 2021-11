In your town

Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.

Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland seeks vendors, participants, volunteers and sponsors for the annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade to take place 5 p.m. Nov. 27 on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 28. This year’s theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave.” Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. The parade will proceed through the downtown toward Myrtle Street and will be preceded by a holiday-related performance by members of the Vineland Regional Dance Company. COVID-related safety measures will be in place. Registration to participate in the parade is needed by Nov. 19. Call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz.