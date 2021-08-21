In your town

Bridgeton

Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.

Egg Harbor Township

Public comment for Police Department accreditation: As part of the Police Department’s final on-site assessment by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, employees and members of the public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team by telephone or email on Sunday. The public may call 609-929-1386 between 11 a.m. and noon. Email comments can be sent to LGraham@EHTPD.com. For more information, call Sgt. Larry Graham at 609-926-2661.

Galloway Township