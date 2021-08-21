In your town

Absecon
Elco named Citizen of the Year: Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year. The former longtime mayor was selected by a panel of all past honorees. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community. It is sponsored by a committee of the Absecon Republican Club. A celebration dinner will be Aug. 30 at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.
Atlantic City
“Live Well AC Farmers Market”: Absecon Lighthouse will host a free community event with Sea Goddess Healing Arts, LLC, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. There will be fresh local produce, artisan creations, healing artists, live music and sunrise painting space for artists. Vending spaces are free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host 48 Blocks AC 2021, featuring demonstrations, workshops, performances and art exhibitions. For vendor information, email seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org
Barnegat Township
Art by Marty Mayor exhibited at library: The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch will display selected art works by Marty Mayo through August. His art has appeared in publications including the New York Times, Washington Post and Boston Globe. Mayo is the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians, a party band that plays regularly at Jersey Shore venues. The exhibit is free and open during regular library hours. For information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Public comment for Police Department accreditation: As part of the Police Department’s final on-site assessment by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, employees and members of the public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team by telephone or email on Sunday. The public may call 609-929-1386 between 11 a.m. and noon. Email comments can be sent to LGraham@EHTPD.com. For more information, call Sgt. Larry Graham at 609-926-2661.
Galloway Township
School district Child Find program: The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services. If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.
Mullica Township
African violet plant sale and supplies: The Southern NJ African Violet Club will host a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Elwood Volunteer Fire Rescue Company, 414 Elwood Road. House plant experts will be available to offer advice on plant care. Masks and social distancing are required. The club meets monthly. New members are welcome. There are no membership fees. For information, visit snjavc.org or visit the Facebook page.
Northfield
Community book talk: The Otto Bruyns Public Library will host a community book talk 1 p.m. Saturday at Birch Grove Park Bandstand. The program is free and open to all residents. The book, “Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life,” by Eric Klinenberg is available at the library to check out. The book and its subject matter will be used as a conversation starter for Northfield residents to discuss how municipal spaces like the public library, bike path, ball fields and Birch Grove Park can best serve to strengthen the Northfield community. For more information, call Aubrey Hiers, library director, at 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Flea market and hoagie sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; flea market and hoagie sale; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., will hold a flea market and hoagie sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. The public is invited. For information, call 609-628-4742.
Sea Isle City
Free Concerts Under the Stars: Listen to live music 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Excursion Park. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
Vineland
Family Fun Day: The Vineland Police Athletic League and Mayor Anthony Fanucci will host a free open house and family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the PAL Building, Sixth and Elmer streets. There will be a water slide, petting zoo, basketball competitions, games, free face painting, free books, food and snacks. For more information, call 856-691-4111.
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.
