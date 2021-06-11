In your town

Absecon
Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Nominations are sought for Absecon’s 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the following criteria: the nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community; has made unselfish contributions to the city and the Atlantic County community without thought of personal gain, and who is not someone whose job or position in public service requires them to perform the tasks resulting in the contributions made; cannot be a sitting member of a government body. The award can be made to a family but only one award will be given. A committee of past recipients and representatives of the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the event, will make the selection. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by June 30 to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com
Galloway Township
Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to will hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box located on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Lower Township
Blood drive: The Villas Volunteer Fire Department will host a Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the station at 1619 Bayshore Road. Registration is preferred. To schedule an appointment call 800-733-2767.
New Gretna
Cornhole tournament: Register by June 19 for the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum’s second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on July 17. Registration is $35 per team and includes food and beverage. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There will be a silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit the museum. For information, call 609-513-6454 or email vummmm1@yahoo.com.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Summer employment with the city: Seasonal employees are needed for the Beach Patrol, Public Works Department and Beach Tag Office. If interested, complete and submit an application, which can be found on the Departments/Human Resources page at seaislecitynj.us. For more information, call the Beach Patrol at 609-263-3655, Public Works at 609-263-6000, or the Beach Tag Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 106.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Contact: 609-272-7295ldrake@pressofac.com
Contact: 609-272-7295
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.