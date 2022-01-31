In your town

AbseconSt. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $51 and get 52 chances to win. If you win once, you go back in for a chance to win again. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. All proceeds benefit the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
MBCA annual luncheon: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association’s rescheduled new year luncheon business meeting will be held at noon Feb. 11 at Caesars Casino, Palladium Ballroom. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of City Council will present their vision for the city. Special guest will be Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver. The program is open to the public. Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. To RSVP, call 609-348-1903 or visit mbcanj.com.
Avalon
Meet to knit: All levels of knitters are welcome to meet and share techniques 3 p.m. Mondays at the Free Public Library, 235 32nd St. For more information about all library programs, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Barnegat Township
Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The works will include paintings and clay crafts by Mary Walker-Baptiste and Linda Saladino; paintings by Nancy Glines, Lonny Hall, Paul Hartelius, Margaret Hartwell, Suzi Hoffman, Kimberly Measure, Shelly C Ristow, Barbara Whelan and Nadine Yura; clay creations by Alexandra Smith and Mary Kate Fogel; and verse by Louis Baptiste. Participating artists will discuss the exhibit, and their creative processes, in a video to be featured on OCL’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and at theoceancountylibrary.org. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Longport
Herb Stern Scholarship Fund opens applications for 2022 awards: A total of up to $25,000 in scholarships from the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund will be granted to eligible Longport resident students who graduate high school this year or who are now in college or graduate school. Longport students can find the application online at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to return completed forms, along with the required supporting documentation, is April 1.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, visit townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. This month’s book is “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish-Church of St. Bernadette, 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Tech drop-in: The Free Public Library at 1735 Simpson Ave. can provide help with basic technology questions. Free 30-minute sessions are held first and last Wednesdays in Room N111. Set up an appointment on the library’s website or see a reference librarian for scheduling assistance. For information, call 609-399-2434.
Sea Isle City
Spring youth sports: Boys and girls living in Sea Isle City are eligible to play in Ocean City’s spring indoor soccer and spring baseball/tee ball programs. For more information, call 609-576-3572 or 609-525-9304.
Garden Club: The Garden Club has resumed its regular meeting schedule of 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month through December at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-263-6736.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Stafford Township
Tea party for children: The Southern Regional FCCLA Club will host a themed “Alice in Wonderland” program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 in the high school cafeteria. The event is recommended for children ages 2-10 years old. Children may come dressed as their favorite princess or prince. A parent or guardian is asked to stay during the event. There will be food, games, and prizes. The cost is $20 per parent/child and $10 for each additional child. Registration is requested by Feb. 2. Visit https://forms.gle/vvfnJF4f5LT1tTaL6
Fishing Flea Market: Southern Regional High School will host its annual fishing show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Middle School cafeteria. The event features vendors with new and used fishing gear and services, hourly door prizes provided by Captain Seagulls Nautical Charts, gift certificates from local charter boats and items donated by show vendors. All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. Admission is $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Jason Hoch at 609-597-9481, ext. 2120 or jhoch@srsd.net.
