In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Commercial Township
Ghost Tour: The Mauricetown Historical Society will once again host its popular Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday. Walk the dimly-lit streets of the quaint sea-faring village as guides tell stories of sea captains and some very “unfortunate’’ residents. Tour begins at the Compton House, 1229 Front Street. Parking at the Methodist Church. A $15 per-person fee includes donuts and cider after the tour. Call 856-785-0457 or visit http://mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tour.htm
Egg Harbor City
Green Team virtual meeting: SustainableEHC invites residents to learn about the invasive spotted lanternfly at a special meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Belinda Chester of Rutgers Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program will offer tips to protect crops and vineyards and answer questions. To obtain access to the meeting, email info@sustainableehc or call 609-457-2514.
Egg Harbor Township
Turkey Trot: The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve on Zion Road will hold its 8th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday Nov. 27. The 5K run and 1-mile fun walk will begin at 9 a.m., with registration open at 8 a.m. The first 100 runners signed up will receive an event T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to runners by age group. Advanced registration is $25 for runners, $10 for walkers. Race day registration is $30 runners, $15 walkers. For more information, call 609-602-1086 or email brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.
Hammonton
Traffic advisory for Halloween parade route: The Kiwanis Halloween Parade will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday via Bellevue Avenue in the downtown section. This may impact those who are trying to access in-person early voting at the Family Success Center, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. Residents are advised to allow extra time for travel.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist through October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Veteran’s Day Parade: Military veterans will be honored at the community’s fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The parade will start at the Villas Fire Department and travel south on Bayshore Road to end at Lower Township Hall. The community is invited to watch along Bayshore Road and show their patriotic and community spirit. Community groups, businesses and individuals who would like to participate by submitting a float or march in the parade may call Eileen Kreis at 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or email ekreis@townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Beth El Game Day: The Beth El Sisterhood invites the community for fun, food and socialization at its Game Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. The cost is $15 and will include lunch and snacks. Bring a game to play with others. Reservations are required. Call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “In the Company of Killers,” by Bryan Christy. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. All-inclusive admission buttons are $15, with a $5 early purchase discount through Nov. 30. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Coffee with a Cop: The Police Department will host its next meet-and-greet from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Colonnade Inn, 4600 Landis Ave. The public is welcome to attend this free community outreach event and enjoy complimentary refreshments while speaking with local police officers. For more information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 0.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Vineland
Pumpkin patch party: The community is invited to Main Street Vineland’s sixth annual pumpkin event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. The event is free. There will be games, music, pumpkin painting and candy for children age 14 and younger, courtesy of G.E. Mechanical. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Card game fundraiser: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will host a cards and games fundraiser beginning at noon Wednesday at its clubhouse at 677 S Main Road. The cost to play is $15. For more information, call Arlene at 856-696-2362.0.
