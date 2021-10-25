In your town

Longport

Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist through October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Lower Township

Veteran’s Day Parade: Military veterans will be honored at the community’s fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The parade will start at the Villas Fire Department and travel south on Bayshore Road to end at Lower Township Hall. The community is invited to watch along Bayshore Road and show their patriotic and community spirit. Community groups, businesses and individuals who would like to participate by submitting a float or march in the parade may call Eileen Kreis at 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or email ekreis@townshipoflower.org.

Margate