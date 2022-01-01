In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Barnegat Township
Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through January and February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The works will include paintings and clay crafts by Mary Walker-Baptiste and Linda Saladino; paintings by Nancy Glines, Lonny Hall, Paul Hartelius, Margaret Hartwell, Suzi Hoffman, Kimberly Measure, Shelly C Ristow, Barbara Whelan and Nadine Yura; clay creations by Alexandra Smith and Mary Kate Fogel; and verse by Louis Baptiste. Participating artists will discuss the exhibit, and their creative processes, in a video to be featured on OCL’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and at theoceancountylibrary.org. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.Margate
Beth El Synagogue Movie Day: The public is invited to view the film “News of the World” 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. Admission is $5 and includes snacks. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect fresh-cut Christmas trees each Friday in January. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, including tinsel, before placing their trees on the curb for collection. For ,ore information, call 609-263-6000.
AARP bus trips: AARP Chapter 710 offers theater outings via motor coach transportation. Costs include admission to the show, transportation and lunch. Jan. 26: “Beehive – the 60’s Musical” at Dutch Apple Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, $103 per person; Feb. 23: “High School Reunion – an 80’s Mystery” at Mount Hope Winery in Manheim, Pennsylvania, $98 per person; April 5: “Sherlock Returns” at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton, $105 per person. To buy tickets for any of these bus trips, call Eileen Hagan at 609-412-3197.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Woodbine
City Council reorganization ceremony: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will hold its 2022 swearing-in ceremony during the scheduled Council meeting on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Councilman Michael Benson will be sworn in for his fifth term. Councilman Joseph E. Johnson III will be sworn in for his third term. The mayor will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.
