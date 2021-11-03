In your town

Absecon
Blood drive: American Legion Post 28, 560 New Jersey Ave., will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Library expands hours: Those who visit the Atlantic City Free Public Library to use the public computers, borrow materials, receive job skills assistance or utilize other services will have more opportunities to do so. The library will be open more hours at both the Main Library and Richmond Branch Library locations. Hours at the Main Library at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; hours for Richmond Branch at 4115 Ventnor Ave. are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Cape May Court House
Atlantic Cape to host open houses in November, December
Atlantic Cape Community College will host open houses at its three campuses in November and December. Whether you're a current high school student, incoming freshman, transfer student, or adult learner, come find out what Atlantic Cape has to offer. Join us to meet college faculty, learn about degree and career training programs, and take a campus tour. Find out more information about the enrollment process, financial aid opportunities and the Academy of Culinary Arts (Mays Landing campus only). Open houses are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House; 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; and 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. There will also be a virtual open house for the Academy of Culinary Arts 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 17. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.
Egg Harbor Township
Long Beach Township
Lighthouse International Film Society screening: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, will host a screening of "The Velvet Underground," 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $8 advance, $10 at the door. Film Society members are admitted free. For information, email filmfestivalpr@gmail.com
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local artist Monica Nask is the featured artist for November and December at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Veteran’s Day Parade: Military veterans will be honored at the community’s fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start at the Villas Fire Department and travel south on Bayshore Road to end at Lower Township Hall. The community is invited to watch along Bayshore Road and show their patriotic and community spirit. Community groups, businesses and individuals who would like to participate by submitting a float or march in the parade may call Eileen Kreis at 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or email ekreis@townshipoflower.org.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group's monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman's Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month's book is "The Comyn's Curse," by M. MacKinnon. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
“The Addams Family - School Edition": Students in grades 7 to 12 will star in a comedy based on an award-winning Broadway musical. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $15. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.
Sea Isle City
Turtle T-shirts: The Environmental Commission’s 2022 “Save a Turtle” T-shirts are for sale at The Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 for short sleeve and $20 long sleeve. Also available are baseball caps for $20 each. Quantities are limited. Proceeds benefit the Environmental Commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245, or see VisitSICNJ.com.
Garden Club: The Garden Club has resumed its regular meeting schedule of 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month through December at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-263-6736.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Vineland
Crafts and antiques show: Main Street Vineland will debut a new downtown event, Crafts and Antiques Show on The Ave, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, on the 600 block of Landis Avenue. For more information, call 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz, or visit the Mainstreet Vineland Facebook page.
