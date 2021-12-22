In your town

 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Absecon

ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.

Hammonton

Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.

Lower Township

Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.

Margate

Beth El Synagogue Movie Day: The public is invited to view the film "News of the World" 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. Admission is $5 and includes snacks. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 609-823-2725.

Mays Landing

Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group's monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Northfield

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

Ocean City

First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons cost $20. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.

Sea Isle City

New Year's Eve Fireworks: The city will host a fireworks display 8 p.m Friday at JFK Boulevard Beach. For more information, call 609-263-8687.

Indoor yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will hold classes inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at njbeachyoga.com/

 

 
