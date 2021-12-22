In your town

Beth El Synagogue Movie Day: The public is invited to view the film "News of the World" 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. Admission is $5 and includes snacks. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 609-823-2725.

Mays Landing

Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group's monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Northfield

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

Ocean City