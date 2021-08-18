In your town

Absecon
Elco named Citizen of the Year: Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year. The former longtime mayor was selected by a panel of all past honorees. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community. It is sponsored by a committee of the Absecon Republican Club. A celebration dinner will be Aug. 30 at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.
Atlantic City
“Live Well AC Farmers Market”: Absecon Lighthouse will host a free community event with Sea Goddess Healing Arts, LLC, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. There will be fresh local produce, artisan creations, healing artists, live music and sunrise painting space for artists. Vending spaces are free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host 48 Blocks AC 2021, featuring demonstrations, workshops, performances and art exhibitions. For vendor information, email seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org
Buena Vista Township
Free concerts in the park: The community is invited to the summer music series held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11 at Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. There will be food for purchase. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park music series: Free concerts are performed from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. The tentative schedule is: Aug. 20: The Rhythm Wranglers; Aug. 27: Big Daddy Duo. For more information, call 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.Galloway Township
Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.
Margate
Free movies on the beach: Families are invited to view flicks on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rain dates are usually the following day. Aug. 19: Trolls (World Tour); Aug. 26: Jumanji the Next Level. Titles may change. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com
New Gretna
Food Truck Wine & Beer Festival: Local food vendors, four breweries and four wineries will be represented at the next fundraiser for the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of the museum at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. Admission is $3 to enter the grounds. There will also be live music from area bands. For more information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Coffee with Cops: The Sea Isle City Police Department will hold a Coffee with Cops meet-and-greet session from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Shorebreak Café, 4002 Landis Ave., where the public can enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments while speaking with local officers about public safety or other topics related to the police department. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 609-263-4311.
Movies Under the Stars: A different family-friendly movie will be shown at dusk on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 at Excursion Park. It’s free. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
Vineland
Family Fun Day: The Vineland Police Athletic League and Mayor Anthony Fanucci will host a free open house and family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the PAL Building, Sixth and Elmer streets. There will be a water slide, petting zoo, basketball competitions, games, free face painting, free books, food and snacks. For more information, call 856-691-4111.
Class of 1980 reunion: The Vineland High School Class of 1980 will hold its 40th anniversary reunion Sept. 18 at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave. Members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 are also welcome to attend. The reunion was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration and cocktail hour is from 6 to 7 p.m.; a cash bar is from 6 to 10 p.m. with dinner buffet and dancing. Reservations are $70 per person. Visit https://classof80vhs.com. For more information, email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.