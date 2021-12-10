In your town

Atlantic City
Sock and glove drive: The Mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for sock and glove donations to help keep residents in need dry and warm this winter. Donations are needed for all sizes and for all genders. A donation bin is set up in the lobby of City Hall through Dec. 21, open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. All items collected will be donated to Turning Point Homeless Day Center and the Covenant House in Atlantic City. For information, call 609-347-5823 or 609-513-0185.
Buena Vista Township
Toy drive: The Special Events Committee is asking the community for help in its annual “Santa’s Toy Delivery Service” to provide toys for Christmas for local children. Donations are urgently needed. Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, during regular business hours and leave them in the toy box on the front porch. Monetary donations by check or money order made payable to Buena Vista Township Special Events may be mailed to P.O. Box 605, Buena, NJ 08310, or drop in the box on the east side of the Municipal Building. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Egg Harbor City
Christmas parade: Registration to participate in the city’s Christmas parade is underway. The parade will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Individuals, clubs, groups, floats and decorated vehicles will line up by 5 p.m. at 500 London Ave. The parade will wind through city streets to proceed down Philadelphia Avenue, with a grandstand in the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue. For more information and to register, call Brenda Ruth 609-335-1767 or email ehcparade@gmail.com.
Galloway Township
New pastor installed at Macedonia Baptist: The community is invited to the installation of the Rev. Cheryl Hicks as the first female pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday. Hicks will be the sixth recorded pastor in the church’s 104-year history. Bishop John R. Gandy, of Abundant Life Center Church, will officiate. Recently retired pastor emeritus the Rev. Ernest Barnes will oversee the program. The service also will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook link.
Lower Township
Toy drive: Police Chief William Priole announced the extension of No Shave November fundraiser for police officers through December. Each participating officer will donate a minimum of $50 toward the township’s annual toy drive to help families in need. The department is also collecting toy donations from the public through Dec. 11. Bring new unwrapped presents to the lobby of the Police Department. For more information, call 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or visit townshipoflower.org.
Pleasantville
Holiday giveaway: Grace Community Family Life Center at 300 Shadeland Ave., in Pleasantville, will host a community giveaway of clothing, shoes, household items, toys and food from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Sea Isle City
Holiday Wine Sampling: Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church fundraiser 7 p.m. Saturday at Kix McNutleys on 63rd Street. Proceeds benefit the Catholic Daughter’s charitable efforts. 609-263-4371.
Local-themed calendars for sale: Photographer Jerry Hussar has compiled his second annual wall calendar specifically for and of Sea Isle City. The calendars sell for $20, with 50% of the profits are donated to Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 2021 Holiday Toy and Food Drive. Local deliveries can be arranged. The cost to mail a calendar is approximately $4.90. To order, email jerryhussar@gmail.com. Quantities are limited.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Stafford Township
Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the senior high school cafeteria. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit srsd.net.
Woodbine
Holiday parade: The annual holiday parade hosted by the Recreation Department will be held 6 p.m. Friday, with line up at 5 p.m. behind Woodbine Elementary School on Webster Avenue. The parade will end at the Public Safety Building. Trophies will be awarded to the best decorated fire/rescue apparatus and marching units. Everyone will receive a participant plaque. Following the parade, Santa will join with the mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path, where Santa will visit with children. For information, call or text 609-231-7963.
