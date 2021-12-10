In your town

Christmas parade: Registration to participate in the city’s Christmas parade is underway. The parade will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Individuals, clubs, groups, floats and decorated vehicles will line up by 5 p.m. at 500 London Ave. The parade will wind through city streets to proceed down Philadelphia Avenue, with a grandstand in the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue. For more information and to register, call Brenda Ruth 609-335-1767 or email ehcparade@gmail.com.

Galloway Township

New pastor installed at Macedonia Baptist: The community is invited to the installation of the Rev. Cheryl Hicks as the first female pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday. Hicks will be the sixth recorded pastor in the church’s 104-year history. Bishop John R. Gandy, of Abundant Life Center Church, will officiate. Recently retired pastor emeritus the Rev. Ernest Barnes will oversee the program. The service also will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook link.

Lower Township