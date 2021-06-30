In your town

ABSECON
Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Wednesday is the last day to submit nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the following criteria: the nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community; has made unselfish contributions to the city and the Atlantic County community without thought of personal gain, and who is not someone whose job or position in public service requires them to perform the tasks resulting in the contributions made; cannot be a sitting member of a government body. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com.
CAPE MAY
Independence Day Parade returns: The traditional Independence Day Parade will step off at noon Saturday. Lineup is 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia avenues. The parade travels down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia to Patterson avenues. New this year will be a Best Decorated contest. Participants are encouraged to decorate their golf cart, bicycle or baby carriage in red, white and blue for a chance to win a prize. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 before June 30. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
NEW GRETNA
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
NORTHFIELD
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
OCEAN CITY
Summer Youth Rowing Camp: The Ocean City High School Crew Boosters invites ages 12 to 14 from the Ocean City and Upper Township area to a Summer Youth Rowing Camp. There are four weekly sessions: July 5-8; July 12-15; July 19-22 and July 26-29. Camps will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the new Boathouse in Upper Township. The fee is $200 per week per camper; $150 for each additional camper in the same family. Register for all four sessions and the fourth week is free. For more information, email occrewcamp@gmail.com.
SEA ISLE CITY
Free Concerts Under the Stars: Listen to live music 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at Excursion Park. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
SOMERS POINT
Garden contest: Entries are being accepted for this year’s garden contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point. Categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, junior gardens, and local business gardens. Nominations are due July 7, judging will be held the week of July 12, For information, call 609-204-4107.
VINELAND
Class of 1980 reunion: The Vineland High School Class of 1980 will hold its 40th anniversary reunion Sept. 18 at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave. Members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 are also welcome to attend. The reunion was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration and cocktail hour is from 6 to 7 p.m.; a cash bar is from 6 to 10 p.m. with dinner buffet and dancing. Reservations are $70 per person. Visit https://classof80vhs.com. For more information, email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
WILDWOOD
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
