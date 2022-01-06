In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $51 and get 52 chances to win. If you win once, you go back in for a chance to win again. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. All proceeds benefit the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Barnegat Township
Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through January and February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The works will include paintings and clay crafts by Mary Walker-Baptiste and Linda Saladino; paintings by Nancy Glines, Lonny Hall, Paul Hartelius, Margaret Hartwell, Suzi Hoffman, Kimberly Measure, Shelly C Ristow, Barbara Whelan and Nadine Yura; clay creations by Alexandra Smith and Mary Kate Fogel; and verse by Louis Baptiste. Participating artists will discuss the exhibit, and their creative processes, in a video to be featured on OCL’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and at theoceancountylibrary.org. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.Margate
Beth El Synagogue Movie Day: The public is invited to view the film “News of the World” 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. Admission is $5 and includes snacks. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “Hemingway: A Life Without Consequences” by James R. Mellow. If interested in attending, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coffee With Cops: The Police Department will host a Coffee with Cops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at New York Cafe and Grill, 928 Haven Ave. The public is invited to discuss any thoughts or questions on local policing and other topics with the department’s Community Policing Unit. The program is designed to help officers and community members connect in an informal setting. New York Cafe and Grill will provide free coffee to all who attend. For more information, contact Patrolman John Davis at 609-525-9142 or JDavisIV@ocnj.us.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect fresh-cut Christmas trees each Friday in January. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, including tinsel, before placing their trees on the curb for collection. For ,ore information, call 609-263-6000.
Garden Club: The Garden Club has resumed its regular meeting schedule of 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month through December at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-263-6736.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Woodbine
City Council reorganization ceremony: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will hold its 2022 swearing-in ceremony during the scheduled Council meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Councilman Michael Benson will be sworn in for his fifth term. Councilman Joseph E. Johnson III will be sworn in for his third term. The mayor will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.
