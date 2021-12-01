In your town

Atlantic City
Sock and glove drive: The Mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for sock and glove donations to help keep residents in need dry and warm this winter. Donations are needed for all sizes and for all genders. A donation bin is set up in the lobby of City Hall through Dec. 21, open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. All items collected will be donated to Turning Point Homeless Day Center and the Covenant House in Atlantic City. For information, call 609-347-5823 or 609-513-0185.
Buena Vista Township
Toy drive: The Special Events Committee is asking the community for help in its annual “Santa’s Toy Delivery Service” to provide toys for Christmas for local children. Donations are urgently needed. Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, during regular business hours and leave them in the toy box on the front porch. Monetary donations by check or money order made payable to Buena Vista Township Special Events may be mailed to P.O. Box 605, Buena, NJ 08310, or drop in the box on the east side of the Municipal Building. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Cape May
Annual tree lighting ceremony: The city will hold a night of old-fashioned family fun to kick off the holiday season beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The program will take place in the Rotary Park Bandstand at 400 Lafayette St. There will be a visit from Santa Claus. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor City
Christmas parade: Registration to participate in the city’s Christmas parade is underway. The parade will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Individuals, clubs, groups, floats and decorated vehicles will line up by 5 p.m. at 500 London Ave. The parade will wind through city streets to proceed down Philadelphia Avenue, with a grandstand in the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue. For more information and to register, call Brenda Ruth 609-335-1767 or email ehcparade@gmail.com.
Egg Harbor Township
High school stages musical: “Legally Blonde: The Musical” will be performed in the high school Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Nearly 100 high school students are involved in the production, rated PG-13 for mature themes. Tickets are $10. To reserve tickets, email Jason Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis. Face coverings are required at all times while inside the building.
HammontonMedication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local artist Monica Nask is the featured artist through December at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, except on Tuesdays when it is open to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Toy drive: Police Chief William Priole announced the extension of No Shave November fundraiser for police officers through December. Each participating officer will donate a minimum of $50 toward the township’s annual toy drive to help families in need. The department is also collecting toy donations from the public through Dec. 11. Bring new unwrapped presents to the lobby of the Police Department. For more information, call 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
New York City bus trip: The Community Education and Recreation Department will host a bus trip to New York City on Saturday. Departure is 8:30 a.m. from the Eugene A. Tighe School on Amherst Avenue. Return boarding in NYC is at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $40 per passenger. For information, call 609-823-6658.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Beth Israel outdoor Chanukah celebration: The community is invited to a free outdoor Chanukah celebration 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the synagogue lawn at 2501 Shore Road. There will be pizza, sufganiot (donuts) and hot chocolate. The fourth candle on the menorah will be lit. Instead of receiving a gift, attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped small toy or book to donate. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.
Ocean City
Book sale at library: The Ocean City Free Public Library will hold its holiday book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the library atrium at 1735 Simpson Ave. All proceeds support the programs sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library. For more information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons cost $20. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Town Hall meeting: The city will outline plans for a Community Center on the site of the former public school on Park Road at 10 a.m. Saturday inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. Blue prints will be on display. City officials will outline the uses planned for the future facility and members of the public will be able to ask questions. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Local-themed calendars for sale: Photographer Jerry Hussar has compiled his second annual wall calendar specifically for and of Sea Isle City. The calendars sell for $20, with 50% of the profits are donated to Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 2021 Holiday Toy and Food Drive. Local deliveries can be arranged. The cost to mail a calendar is approximately $4.90. To order, email jerryhussar@gmail.com. Quantities are limited.
Garden Club: The Garden Club has resumed its regular meeting schedule of 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month through December at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-263-6736.
Somers Point
Pearl Harbor service: The community is invited to the Municipal Beach at 1 p.m. Sunday for a service of remembrance conducted by area veterans organizations. For more information, call Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Community tree lighting: Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, will host a Christmas tree decorating and lighting event for the holidays. All clubs, restaurants, families and organizations in the community are invited to decorate one of the 25 trees available along Bay Avenue in front of Shore Medical Center. A sign will be placed outside of the accompanying tree to identify participation. The decorating of the trees will begin Saturday. Each establishment will be responsible for decorating and removing the decorations off their own trees. To reserve a tree, contact Michele Law at MicheleLaw1808@Yahoo.com. The lighting event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be available for attendees. Santa will arrive on a fire truck from the Somers Point Fire Department to greet everyone and lead the ceremonial illumination of the park.
Christmas parade: The city’s annual Christmas parade steps off 6 p.m. Friday beginning at Dawes Avenue and continuing along Shore Road. Volunteer Fire Companies 1 and 2 will escort Santa Claus to City Hall at 1 W. New Jesey Ave. Parade participants can include floats, vehicles, bands and walkers. For more information or to participate in the parade, call Doug Shallcross at 609-833-5428 or dshallcross@spgov.org.
Stafford Township
Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in the senior high school cafeteria. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit www.srsd.net.
Vineland
“An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave”: The community is invited to a three-day Yuletide extravaganza in the downtown shopping district to take place Friday through Sunday. There will be Christmas characters, movies, music, street vendors, carolers, carriage rides and family-friendly events. Events kick off 5 p.m. Friday with the lighting of the Vineland Christmas Tree at City Hall, 740 E. Wood St., followed by a ribbon-cutting at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., featuring CBS 3 Eyewitness News television personality Jim Donovan.
Woman’s Club fundraiser: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell poinsettias, books and other items at its indoor yard and vendor sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. The poinsettias come from Coia’s Greenhouse. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Woodbine
Join the Woodbine holiday parade: Local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout the tri-county area are invited to participate in the annual holiday parade hosted by the Borough of Woodbine Recreation Department. The parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10, with line up at 5 p.m. behind Woodbine Elementary School on Webster Avenue, then head west to Washington, north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building. Trophies will be awarded to the best decorated fire/rescue apparatus and marching units. Everyone will receive a participant plaque. Following the parade, Santa will join with the Woodbine mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path, where Santa will visit with children. For information and to register, call or text 609- 231-7963.
