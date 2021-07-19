In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Brigantine Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Folsom
Blood drive: There will be a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. For more information, call Patti Gatto at 609-561-3178 or email pgatto@folsomborough.com.
Galloway Township
Vacation Bible School: Macedonia Baptist Church offers a summer program for ages 5 to adult from 6 to 7 p.m. July 19-23. This year’s theme is “A New Song: The Message in our Music.” Advance registration is required. For information, call Iola at 609-892-5472.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Works by artist Popo Flanigan will be displayed through July in the Art Gallery at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. The library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Northfield
Beth Israel adult book group: The JPlace Adult Ed Book Group at Beth Israel will discuss Rachel Beanland’s debut novel “Florence Adler Swims Forever,” at noon July 28 at the synagogue, 2501 Shore Road. Based on a true story from the author’s family, the book is set in Atlantic City during the summer of 1934 and is described as an uplifting portrayal of how the human spirit endures after tragedy. The event is free and open to the community. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert and beverages will be provided. To RSVP, email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or call 609-641-3600.
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Pops jazz brunch: The Friends of the O.C. Pops will host a Sunday Jazz Brunch at The Flanders Hotel from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 25. The brunch will feature Jody Kidwell & The Temple Jazz Trio. The event is being held to honor new conductor Vince Lee. Tickets are $60 per person and includes parking. For more information, call 609-398-0924.
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Farmers market: The Chamber of Commerce hosts a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 7 at Excursion Park, weather permitting. Shoppers can purchase fresh produce, crafts and specialty items. For information, call 609-263-9090.
Somers Point
Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Christmas in July: Main Street Vineland celebrates “Christmas in July on The Ave” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24, rain or shine. The family-friendly event features a summer-clad Santa Claus and his sleigh in front of the Main Street Vineland office at Sixth Street and Landis Avenue, entertainment by the a cappella vocal quartet Higbee’s Heroes, a live radio broadcast, and retail and restaurant specials. The event is a prelude to “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave,” to take place Dec. 3-5. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
