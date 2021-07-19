In your town

Longport

Library art exhibit: Works by artist Popo Flanigan will be displayed through July in the Art Gallery at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. The library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Northfield

Beth Israel adult book group: The JPlace Adult Ed Book Group at Beth Israel will discuss Rachel Beanland’s debut novel “Florence Adler Swims Forever,” at noon July 28 at the synagogue, 2501 Shore Road. Based on a true story from the author’s family, the book is set in Atlantic City during the summer of 1934 and is described as an uplifting portrayal of how the human spirit endures after tragedy. The event is free and open to the community. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert and beverages will be provided. To RSVP, email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or call 609-641-3600.