In your county

Maurice River Music salon concerts: Pianist Clipper Erickson will be featured at the Jan. 9 salon concert at a residence in the Maurictown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauricerivermusic.com or visit mauricerivermusic.com. For those not wishing to attend in person, a video recording of the concert will be sent by email to those who send a check in the amount of their choosing and made out to the artist, with a deadline of arrival by the Friday before the concert. Checks must be sent to Maurice River Music, PO Box 133, Mauricetown, NJ, 08322. include your email address and telephone number on the check.