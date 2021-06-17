In your county

ATLANTIC
SPCA offers low-cost veterinary care: The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic provides low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially. Applicants are screened for financial need and services are offered on a sliding scale. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the veterinary clinic currently operates out of a converted home attached to a mobile surgery unit at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township. The facility offers full-service medicine, surgery, dentistry, spay and neuter, and wellness care. It is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and one Thursday per month. For appointments or information, call 609-829-8857 or 609-927-9059.
Veteran equine therapy meet and greet: Veterans and their families are invited to visit the equine therapy stables from 1 to 4 p.m. June 19 at Chestnut Run Farm at 828 Harrison Ave., Mays Landing. Meet the horses and learn about the program from equine specialist Leah Readding. There will be music, food and refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair. Donations are appreciated. For information, email veteranequinether apystables@gmail.com.
Sacred Butterflies grand opening: Tishera Jones will host a grand opening for her nonprofit organization Sacred Butterflies at 11 a.m. June 19 at 3003 English Creek Ave., Suite D8A, Egg Harbor Township. The organization is a “safe space for women of all ages who have been a victim of sexual assault,” according to the Facebook page. For more information, call 609-992-3900.
CAPE MAY
Cape May Independence Day parade: The City of Cape May will host the annual Independence Day parade beginning at noon on July 3. Lineup is at 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia avenues. A “Best Decorated” contest has been added. Participants are encouraged to decorate golf carts, bicycles or baby carriages in red, white and blue to win a prize. Winners will be announced following the parade in front of Convention Hall. Register to participate before June 30 by calling 609-884-9565.
CUMBERLAND Third annual Running The Ave 5K: More than 100 runners are expected to compete June 27 in the third annual Running The Ave 5K, to take place rain or shine, starting at 9 a.m., on Landis Avenue. The sanctioned race will include professional timers and awards in various categories. Social distancing and public health precautions will be practiced. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, visit Main Street Vineland’s website at TheAve.biz and click the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
OCEAN
Cornhole tournament: Register is underway for the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum’s second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on July 17 on museum grounds, 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna. The fee to enter is $35 per team, which includes food and beverage. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There will be a silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit the museum to display military artifacts and highlight the achievements of service men and women. For information, call 609-513-6454 or visit vummm.org.
