In your county

CAPE MAY

Cape May Independence Day parade: The City of Cape May will host the annual Independence Day parade beginning at noon on July 3. Lineup is at 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia avenues. A “Best Decorated” contest has been added. Participants are encouraged to decorate golf carts, bicycles or baby carriages in red, white and blue to win a prize. Winners will be announced following the parade in front of Convention Hall. Register to participate before June 30 by calling 609-884-9565.

CUMBERLAND Third annual Running The Ave 5K: More than 100 runners are expected to compete June 27 in the third annual Running The Ave 5K, to take place rain or shine, starting at 9 a.m., on Landis Avenue. The sanctioned race will include professional timers and awards in various categories. Social distancing and public health precautions will be practiced. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, visit Main Street Vineland’s website at TheAve.biz and click the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. For more information, call 856-794-8653.

OCEAN

Cornhole tournament: Register is underway for the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum’s second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on July 17 on museum grounds, 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna. The fee to enter is $35 per team, which includes food and beverage. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There will be a silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit the museum to display military artifacts and highlight the achievements of service men and women. For information, call 609-513-6454 or visit vummm.org.