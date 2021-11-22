In your county

Tree lighting at the zoo: The Cape May County Park and Zoo and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners invites families and residents to Santa’s Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 29. The program begins 5 p.m. Collectibles and crafts will be for sale by the Cape May County Associations of Zoo Keepers from 2 to 6 p.m. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The celebration will include live holiday music by the John Walter Cape Community Band, an ice sculpture demonstration, the Polar Express train ride, bounce house castle and slide, character appearances, dance performances, free treats and a visit from Santa. For more information, visit cmczoo.com.