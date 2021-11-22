In your county

Atlantic
Atlantic Cape to host open house: Atlantic Cape Community College will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. The event is for high school students, incoming freshmen, transfer students or adult learners. Participants will learn about degree and career training programs and take a campus tour. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with Back to Nature exhibit: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery will host its first exhibit and reception since March 2020. The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs through Nov. 24. The gallery is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/artgallery.
Cape May
Tree lighting at the zoo: The Cape May County Park and Zoo and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners invites families and residents to Santa’s Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 29. The program begins 5 p.m. Collectibles and crafts will be for sale by the Cape May County Associations of Zoo Keepers from 2 to 6 p.m. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The celebration will include live holiday music by the John Walter Cape Community Band, an ice sculpture demonstration, the Polar Express train ride, bounce house castle and slide, character appearances, dance performances, free treats and a visit from Santa. For more information, visit cmczoo.com.
Cumberland
Community invited to ‘Chanukah Live’: Main Street Vineland will join Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem & Gloucester Counties for “Chanukah Live” on the 600 block of Landis Avenue in Vineland at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The lighting of the outdoor menorah will include music, dancing, holiday refreshments and fellowship. This year’s event will be in memory of the late Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport of Sons of Jacob Congregation, who organized the annual event for over two decades. For more information, call the Jewish Federation office at 856-696-4445.
Southern Ocean
County library delayed opening: All Ocean County Library branches and reading centers will have a 1 p.m. delayed opening Dec. 3 for annual staff in-service training. Library patrons are encouraged to use the library’s online resources, databases, eBooks, eMagazines, video and audio streams and digital classes. Visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Library hosts dementia research program: Join the Ocean County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter for a virtual roundtable presentation and a community dialogue about sleep, health and age-related dementia, starting at noon on Nov. 4. A question-and-answer session will be included in the hour-long presentation. Participation is free. Register at theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Each registrant will receive a link to the program by email.
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
