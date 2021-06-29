In your county

ATLANTIC

SPCA offers low-cost veterinary care: The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic provides low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially. Applicants are screened for financial need and services are offered on a sliding scale. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the veterinary clinic currently operates out of a converted home attached to a mobile surgery unit at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township. The facility offers full-service medicine, surgery, dentistry, spay and neuter, and wellness care. It is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and one Thursday per month. For appointments or information, call 609-829-8857 or 609-927-9059.

Dina scholarships applications open: Atlantic City's Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting nominations through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Arts Scholarships and Award program. The grants and scholarships are open to students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields. Interested applicants should visit schultz-hill.org for eligibility criteria and information or call 609-347-1616.

CAPE MAY