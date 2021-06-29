In your county

ATLANTIC
SPCA offers low-cost veterinary care: The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic provides low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially. Applicants are screened for financial need and services are offered on a sliding scale. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the veterinary clinic currently operates out of a converted home attached to a mobile surgery unit at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township. The facility offers full-service medicine, surgery, dentistry, spay and neuter, and wellness care. It is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and one Thursday per month. For appointments or information, call 609-829-8857 or 609-927-9059.
Dina scholarships applications open: Atlantic City's Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting nominations through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Arts Scholarships and Award program. The grants and scholarships are open to students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields. Interested applicants should visit schultz-hill.org for eligibility criteria and information or call 609-347-1616.
CAPE MAY
Christian Women's Connection luncheon: Reservations are open through July 6 for the "So Glad to be Back" luncheon to be held July 14 at noon at the Avalon Golf Club, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. There will be a fashion show by Ta-Dah and Julie Henning will be the guest speaker. For information, call 609-476-4067.
Cape May Independence Day parade: The City of Cape May will host the annual Independence Day parade beginning at noon on July 3. Lineup is at 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia avenues. A “Best Decorated” contest has been added. Participants are encouraged to decorate golf carts, bicycles or baby carriages in red, white and blue to win a prize. Winners will be announced following the parade in front of Convention Hall. Register to participate before June 30 by calling 609-884-9565.
CUMBERLAND
CASA welcomes LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org, follow CASA of CGS on Facebook and Instagram or email julia@casaofcgs.org.
SOUTHERN OCEAN
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
