 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In your county
0 comments
IN YOUR COUNTY

In your county

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cape May

Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County invites women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award, given to those who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.

Southern Ocean

Library hosts dementia research program: Join the Ocean County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter for a virtual roundtable presentation and a community dialogue about sleep, health and age-related dementia, starting at noon on Nov. 4. A question-and-answer session will be included in the hour-long presentation. Participation is free. Register at theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Each registrant will receive a link to the program by email.

Lighthouse International Film Society screening: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, will host a screening of “The Velvet Underground,” 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets are $8 advance, $10 at the door. Film Society members are admitted free. For information, email filmfestivalpr@gmail.com

Atlantic

Atlantic Cape to host open houses: Atlantic Cape Community College will host open houses at its three campuses in November and December for high school students, incoming freshmen, transfer students or adult learners who would like to find out what Atlantic Cape has to offer. Meet college faculty, learn about degree and career training programs and take a campus tour. Open houses are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House; 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. There will also be a virtual open house for the Academy of Culinary Arts 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News