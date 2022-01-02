In your county

Atlantic
Historical Society museum: The reopening of the Atlantic County Historical Society at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point, scheduled for Jan. 5, has been postponed until further notice. For information, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
Scholarship for Holy Spirit HS students: Submissions for the John J. Sykes Memorial Scholarship are open to all incoming Holy Spirit High School freshmen and existing students. This $5,000 needs-based tuition credit will help a student who exemplifies the Holy Spirit character; kind, compassionate, tries hard, community and athletic involvement, etc. Submissions due by May 6. Applications require an essay and two years of report cards. For more information, click link at holyspirithighschool.com.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Cape May
Fishing & Boating Expo returns: The Fishing & Boating Expo returns to the Oceanfront Arena at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Jan. 8 and 9. This year’s event is sponsored by “The Fisherman Magazine,” “Rack & Fin Radio with host Tom P” and MudHen Brewery, and has expanded to over 35,000 square feet of indoor exhibitor space with displays showcasing a wide range of exciting new products, services and. There will be a Yeti cooler giveaway each day and a free reusable swag bag for first 3,000 attendees. Admission is $7 per person and children 11 and younger are free. For information, call 609-377-1617 or visit FishingExpoWildwood.com.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: Pianist Clipper Erickson will be featured at the Jan. 9 salon concert at a residence in the Maurictown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauricerivermusic.com or visit mauricerivermusic.com. For those not wishing to attend in person, a video recording of the concert will be sent by email to those who send a check in the amount of their choosing and made out to the artist, with a deadline of arrival by the Friday before the concert. Checks must be sent to Maurice River Music, PO Box 133, Mauricetown, NJ, 08322. include your email address and telephone number on the check.
Southern Ocean
Dr. Sanjay Gupta at Ocean County College: The Ocean County College Foundation will host Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, to the main stage Feb. 2 at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, main campus, College Drive, Toms River. Gupta will discuss “Chasing Life and Cheating Death” as part of the Foundation’s Blauvelt Speaker Series. The event begins 6:30 p.m. and will feature a 40-minute presentation and a 30-minute Q&A session. Tickets are $35-$25. Purchase online at grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500. Access to the live stream is free and limited to one ticket per viewing device. Advance registration is required. Register online at grunincenter.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.