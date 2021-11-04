In your county

Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County invites women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award, given to those who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.