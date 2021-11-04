In your county

Atlantic
Walk For Lung Cancer Awareness: The Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 16th annual event Nov. 6 with a walk along the Ventnor Boardwalk in Ventnor. Both the 3-mile walk and the 1-mile fun walk begin at 10 a.m. On-site registration and check in 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center. Early registration is available until Oct. 23: adults, $25; groups $20; under 12, $15. To register, visit everybreathcounts.net.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. The spring, summer, fall and winter sessions are all different, with each session presenting new materials. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Atlantic Cape to host open houses: Atlantic Cape Community College will host a virtual open house for the Academy of Culinary Arts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Also, an in-person open house will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike. High school students, incoming freshmen, transfer students and adult learners can meet college faculty, learn about degree and career training programs and take a campus tour. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.
Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with Back to Nature exhibit: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery will host its first exhibit and reception since March 2020. The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs through Nov. 24. The gallery is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/artgallery.
‘Getting There’ exhibit at Stockton Gallery: An art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14. “Getting There” examines the challenges of migrants and refugees in their relocation journey. A Watch Party will be held Sept. 29 in the lower L-wing art gallery. Preview the exhibition from 11:30 a.m. to noon followed by a virtual conversation with the artists, moderated by Associate Professor of Art Jacob Feige. The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public daily from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. A virtual parking permit and directions are at stockton.edu/parking.
Cape May
Blood drives: The American Red Cross announces the following public blood drives in November: Cape May — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8, Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.; Cape May Court House — 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16, First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main St.; Green Creek — 9 a.m. to 2 pm.. Nov. 14, Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road; North Wildwood — 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave.; Ocean City — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14, Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; Wildwood — 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Holly Beach Volunteer Fire Company, 103 W. Montgomery Ave. Through Nov. 12, anyone who donates will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video in honor of the new series “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” And through Nov. 23, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its next in-person meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “Yoga for Stress Release,” with guest speaker Teri O’Conner, NJ Beach Yoga. There is no charge to attend. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program immediately following. Childcare will be provided. New Cape May County families are welcome. Advanced registration is required by Nov. 12. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County invites women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award, given to those who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: Live salon concerts return for its 14th season with debut appearances by tubist Scott Mendoker and pianist Elisabeth Tomczyk at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauricerivermusic.com or visit mauricerivermusic.com.
CASA needs LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org, follow CASA of CGS on Facebook and Instagram or email julia@casaofcgs.org.
Southern Ocean
Stockton expands Accelerated Nursing Program: Stockton University is expanding its Accelerated Nursing BSN program in Manahawkin and will for the first time offer a spring cohort starting in January 2022. The 15-month program includes summer sessions with classes and labs held at Stockton’s Manahawkin site. Clinical experiences are held at health care facilities throughout South Jersey. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15 for the January cohort and June 15 for the September cohort. The program size is limited to 36 per cohort and the program is competitive. Information sessions will be held at the Stockton Manahawkin site, 712 E. Bay Ave., from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Visit stockton.edu/health-sciences/nursing-accelerated.html or call 609-652-4501 or email AcceleratedNursing@stockton.edu
Lighthouse International Film Society screening: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, will host a screening of “The Velvet Underground,” 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets are $8 advance, $10 at the door. Film Society members are admitted free. For information, email filmfestivalpr@gmail.com
