In your county

Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue’s veterinary clinic serving Cape May and Atlantic counties is located at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View. The clinic is open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org. Cumberland Library offers museum passes: Cumberland County Library cardholders in good standing can check out family passes good for free admission to The Academy of Natural Sciences, Eastern State Penitentiary, Historic Cold Spring Village, The Museum of the American Revolution, The National Constitution Center, Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, The Newark Museum of Art, and Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center. Museum Passports are available for a one week checkout period. The passes can only be checked out in-person on a first come-first served basis. The library is located at 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. For information, call 856-453-2210. CASA needs LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org, follow CASA of CGS on Facebook and Instagram or email julia@casaofcgs.org. South Jersey Apple Fest: A two-day, apple themed festival celebrating the beginning of the apple harvest season is coming to the Shoppes at Dragon Village, (formerly Dutch Neck Village) 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton. The event will be held Sept. 11-12. Families are invited to show up from 10am to 5pm to kick-off the apple harvest season. Admission is free. Parking is $2 a carload. There will be free apples for kids, food vendors, an apple desert contest, craft show, music, pony rides, country line dancing and the Little Miss Apple Pageant for girls ages 4-8. For information, call 856-765-0118 or visit sjapplefest.com. Southern Ocean Blood drives: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Volunteer Fire Department, South Bay Avenue, in Beach Haven. Donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Get more details at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767. Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900. Ocean County Library’s virtual series features “Dragon Warrior” author: Fans of the contemporary mythic novels “Dragon Warrior” and “The Fallen Hero” are invited to a virtual chat with Katie Zhao in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” series at 6 p.m. Aug. 12. The series is presented in partnership with Booktowne, and attendees will receive a 10% discount to the bookstore that can be used through its website. Registration for this free program is required at theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive a link by email to join the program. Library offers free virtual bird watcher series: New Jersey Audubon Society member Susan Puder, founder of the Southern Ocean Birding Group at Tuckerton Seaport, will host “Bird Watching Essentials,” a free one-hour virtual program at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Registration is required at theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive links by email to join the Zoom presentations. Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210