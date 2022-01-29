In your county

Volunteers sought for library Memory Cafés: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter. The program is undergoing expansion throughout the library system following its successful implementation in the Lacey Branch. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email Program Coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

Grunin Center hosts free lecture by JoAnn Nocera: The Ocean County College Foundation’s Blauvelt Speaker Series will feature educational leader and creativity advocate JoAnn Nocera on April 7. The event begins 9:30 a.m. at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on the college’s Toms River campus. The presentation will discuss creative strategies to help children reach their highest potential at home and in life. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a 45-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. It will be presented both in person and via livestream. Although tickets are free, advance registration is required. Register online at grunincenter.org. Livestream tickets are limited to one per viewing device.