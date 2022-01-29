In your county

Atlantic
Rescheduled vaccination clinic: Atlantic Cape Community College has postponed its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic to Feb. 5. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd. Participants who receive a vaccine will also receive a free Johnson’s Popcorn for adults or all-day wristband to Steel Pier for children, while supplies last. Some restrictions apply. Insurance is not required to participate. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/acvaxclinic.
NAMI Family-to-Family program: NAMI Atlantic/Cape May offers a free, 8-session education program for family, friends and significant others of adults with mental health conditions. Information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions will be provided. Other topics covered include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery. The course is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own well-being. The program is taught by trained family members who have a loved one with a mental health condition. The program begins March 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. For more information and how to register, call 609-741-5125 or email nami1557@comcast.net.
Community Emergency Response Team training: AMVETS New Jersey Post 911 in Somers Point will host a training program with the Offices of Emergency Management in Somers Point and Northfield to train volunteers for the civilian emergency work force to assist public emergency services during major disasters. Training will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in February and March. For more information and to register, call AMVETS at 609-526-4356, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Scholarship for Holy Spirit HS students: Submissions for the John J. Sykes Memorial Scholarship are open to all incoming Holy Spirit High School freshmen and existing students. This $5,000 needs-based tuition credit will help a student who exemplifies the Holy Spirit character; kind, compassionate, tries hard, community and athletic involvement, etc. Submissions due by May 6. Applications require an essay and two years of report cards. For more information, click link at holyspirithighschool.com.
Cape May
Soroptimist Sunday Brunch fundraiser: The Soroptimist Club of Cape May County will host a fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Fins Bar and Grille on Washington Street Mall. Brunch and lunch menus will be offered with make your own Bloody Marys. There will be live entertainment. Half of the proceeds benefit the club and will be used for scholarships and awards for deserving local women and girls to pursue their educational ambitions. For more information, visit SICMC.com.
Nominations sought for Atlantic Cape’s Alumni awards: Nominations are now open for the Atlantic Cape Community College 2022 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award. Nominations will be accepted through March 14 at atlantic.edu/alumniaward. Upon nomination, candidates will be asked to describe ways in which they have maintained and strengthened their commitment to supporting Atlantic Cape and its students. Recipients of the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award will be honored during a celebration in the spring, as well as recognized at the college’s commencement ceremony in May 2022. For questions, contact Maria Kellett at mkellett@atlantic.edu or 609-463-3670.
DASH Diet webinar: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold the next installment in its virtual Lunch & Learn series from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 24. In honor of Heart Month, the program will focus on the DASH Diet for hypertension. The program is offered via Zoom. Register in advance at: https://go.rutgers.edu/g0tnzqay. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel. For information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Southern Ocean
Volunteers sought for library Memory Cafés: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter. The program is undergoing expansion throughout the library system following its successful implementation in the Lacey Branch. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email Program Coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Grunin Center hosts free lecture by JoAnn Nocera: The Ocean County College Foundation’s Blauvelt Speaker Series will feature educational leader and creativity advocate JoAnn Nocera on April 7. The event begins 9:30 a.m. at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on the college’s Toms River campus. The presentation will discuss creative strategies to help children reach their highest potential at home and in life. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a 45-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. It will be presented both in person and via livestream. Although tickets are free, advance registration is required. Register online at grunincenter.org. Livestream tickets are limited to one per viewing device.
Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will host its yearly fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster on April 28. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta at Ocean County College: The Ocean County College Foundation will host Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, to the main stage Feb. 2 at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, main campus, College Drive, Toms River. Gupta will discuss “Chasing Life and Cheating Death” as part of the Foundation’s Blauvelt Speaker Series. The event begins 6:30 p.m. and will feature a 40-minute presentation and a 30-minute Q&A session. Tickets are $35-$25. Purchase online at grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500. Access to the live stream is free and limited to one ticket per viewing device. Advance registration is required. Register online at grunincenter.org.
