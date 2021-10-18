In your county

Atlantic
Blood drives: The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage. All those who donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-73-2767. Absecon — noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21, Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave.; 1 to 6 p.m., Oct. 25, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road; Egg Harbor Township — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, Elks Lodge 2563, 1815 Somers Point Road; 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, Trinity Justice Lodge 79, 563 Zion Road; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.; Margate — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave.; Northfield — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road; Pleasantville — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Ave.; Somers Point — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22, VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road.
NAMI virtual education program: The Atlantic/Cape May National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the program “Recognizing Serious Mental Illness in Adolescents” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 via Zoom. Dr. David Huang and Dr. Suzanne Porreca, from Atlanticare Behavorial Health, will be the guest speakers. The program is free. Visit namiacm.org for instructions or call 609-741-5125.
Cape May
Halloween House Decorating Contest: Registration is open for the second annual Ocean City Halloween House Decorating Contest. Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Oct. 22. A list of participants will be posted, so everybody can see the decorated homes. For more information and to sign up, visit ocnj.us/halloween.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: The next meeting of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic. The program is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required by Oct. 15. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County invites women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award, given to those who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.
Cumberland
“What is Anti-Semitism?” virtual workshop: Teachers, students and the public are invited to a free presentation, “What is Anti-Semitism? The Challenges for Today and Tomorrow” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. The program, followed a question-and-answer session, is presented by South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and by New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, with additional funding from One Jewish Community—Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. The presenter will be Dr. Michael Berenbaum, noted author and director of the Sigi Ziering Institute: Exploring the Ethical and Religious Implications of the Holocaust and a Professor of Jewish Studies at the American Jewish University. Vineland Public Schools will provide Professional Development hours to attendees. Registration is required. Visit holocaustcoalition.com.
Big Brothers Big Sister recruitment campaign: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties needs caring volunteers to become mentors to area youth. To engage new volunteers, the organization is offering recruitment kits with T-shirts, postcards, stickers, a yard sign and more. If interested, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916 and pick up your recruitment kit. To learn more, also visit southjerseybigs.org.
Southern Ocean
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training is provided by the Alzheimer’s Association. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
