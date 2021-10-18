In your county

Cape May

Halloween House Decorating Contest: Registration is open for the second annual Ocean City Halloween House Decorating Contest. Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Oct. 22. A list of participants will be posted, so everybody can see the decorated homes. For more information and to sign up, visit ocnj.us/halloween.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: The next meeting of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic. The program is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required by Oct. 15. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.