In your county

Maurice River Music salon concerts: The Lyra Flute Quartet will be featured at the Feb. 20 salon concert at a residence in the Maurictown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. All concerts will be at 2:30 p.m. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauricerivermusic.com or visit mauricerivermusic.com. For those not wishing to attend in person, a video recording of the concert will be sent by email to those who send a check in the amount of their choosing and made out to the artist, with a deadline of arrival by the Friday before the concert. Checks must be sent to Maurice River Music, PO Box 133, Mauricetown, NJ, 08322. include your email address and telephone number on the check.