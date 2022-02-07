In your county

Atlantic
Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk: The 12th annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk will return 9 a.m. April 10 at a new location. The Run & Health Walk will start and finish at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus at Albany Avenue and the Boardwalk. Proceeds benefit the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Programs and Outreach Services at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township. The 5K Run will begin at 9 a.m. with timing provided by JB Sports Timing. The Health Walk is a non-timed version of the same route and will follow as soon as the run has begun. Wheelchair participants are welcome. Medals will be awarded to top finishers. Preregistration is requested by 5 p.m. April 8. Preregistered participants will receive a T-shirt. The cost is $30 per person, or $25 for ages 22 and younger. Same-day registration will be available at the race starting at 7:15 a.m. for $40 per person, and does not include the T-shirt. For information, call Sharon D’Angio at 609-748-4614 or email dangios@seashoregardens.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children named a recipient of the Burke Promise: Burke Motor Group has selected CASA as one of the four recipients for the 2022 Burke Promise, along with Cape May County Animal Shelter, Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, and SOC Survivors of Cancer. Now through December 31, for every vehicle purchased, Burke will make a donation to one of the four organizations in the program. Since the program’s inception four years ago, Burke has donated nearly $100,000 to charitable organizations in the community. Burke customers select the organization they would like to see receive a donation on their behalf. All donations made to CASA will help ensure that abused and neglected children living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May Counties will have a trained volunteer ready to advocate for them. For more information about CASA for Children, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
AARP free tax help: The AARP Foundation offers free tax return preparation and filing at the following Atlantic County tax sites: Atlantic County Library, Farragut Ave., Mays Landing — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 18 through April 8, Community Center, 265 42nd St South; Brigantine — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 10 through April 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 12 through to April 9; AMVETS Building, 415 Shore Road, Somers Point — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 15 through April 6, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 10 through April 7. Reservations are required, no walk-ins. Visit taxaide.aarpfoundation. org or call Ken at 609-829-8846 from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays
NAMI Family-to-Family program: The NAMI Family-to-Family education program provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery. The course is presented free of charge to participants on eight consecutive Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m., starting March 5. It is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own well-being. The program is taught by trained instructors who also have a family member with a mental health condition. For more information and to register for the Family-to-Family program, contact NAMI Atlantic/Cape May at 609-741-5125; email nami1557@comcast.net, or visit namiacm.org.
Cape May
Food is Love food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is kicking off its 2022 Food Is Love drive and collecting donations through Feb. 28. The drive will collect non-perishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as Shoprite and ACME gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families. Bring donations to any of the following real estate offices: Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St.; Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information or a complete list of items needed, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Nominations sought for Atlantic Cape’s Alumni awards: Nominations are now open for the Atlantic Cape Community College 2022 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award. Nominations will be accepted through March 14 at atlantic.edu/alumniaward. Upon nomination, candidates will be asked to describe ways in which they have maintained and strengthened their commitment to supporting Atlantic Cape and its students. Recipients of the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award will be honored during a celebration in the spring, as well as recognized at the college's commencement ceremony in May 2022. For questions, contact Maria Kellett at mkellett@atlantic.edu or 609-463-3670.
DASH Diet webinar: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold the next installment in its virtual Lunch & Learn series from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 24. In honor of Heart Month, the program will focus on the DASH Diet for hypertension. The program is offered via Zoom. Register in advance at: https://go.rutgers.edu/g0tnzqay. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel. For information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Cumberland
Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant: Young women ages 16-18 who live or go to school in the Vineland/Millville/Buena area are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant. The pageant will be held May 14 at the Landis Theater in Vineland. Spots are limited. For more information, visit misstricitypageant.com.
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The Lyra Flute Quartet will be featured at the Feb. 20 salon concert at a residence in the Maurictown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. All concerts will be at 2:30 p.m. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauricerivermusic.com or visit mauricerivermusic.com. For those not wishing to attend in person, a video recording of the concert will be sent by email to those who send a check in the amount of their choosing and made out to the artist, with a deadline of arrival by the Friday before the concert. Checks must be sent to Maurice River Music, PO Box 133, Mauricetown, NJ, 08322. include your email address and telephone number on the check.
Southern Ocean
Fishing Flea Market: Southern Regional High School will host its annual fishing show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Middle School cafeteria. The event features vendors with new and used fishing gear and services, hourly door prizes provided by Captain Seagulls Nautical Charts, gift certificates from local charter boats and items donated by show vendors. All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. Admission is $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Jason Hoch at 609-597-9481, ext. 2120 or jhoch@srsd.net.
Volunteers sought for library Memory Cafés: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter. The program is undergoing expansion throughout the library system following its successful implementation in the Lacey Branch. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email Program Coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Grunin Center hosts free lecture by JoAnn Nocera: The Ocean County College Foundation’s Blauvelt Speaker Series will feature educational leader and creativity advocate JoAnn Nocera on April 7. The event begins 9:30 a.m. at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on the college's Toms River campus. The presentation will discuss creative strategies to help children reach their highest potential at home and in life. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a 45-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. It will be presented both in person and via livestream. Although tickets are free, advance registration is required. Register online at grunincenter.org. Livestream tickets are limited to one per viewing device.
Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will host its yearly fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster on April 28. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
