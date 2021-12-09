In your county

Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children in the senior high school cafeteria in Stafford Township. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit srsd.net .

Upgrades to library complete: The Ocean County Library Branch on North Main Street in Stafford Township has undergone maintenance upgrades and all areas are now open to the public, library officials announced. The building underwent mold remediation in the beginning of November. For more information, call 609-597-3381.

Library to hold free health management workshops: A series of free, live and virtual workshops hosted by the Ocean County Library is offered to help self-manage chronic conditions. The workshops are funded by the Ocean County Office of Senior Services and Meals on Wheels of Ocean County, in partnership with the Ocean County Library. The Stanford University programs aim to help individuals age 60 and older reduce the risks of managing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, heart or lung disease and depression. Local trained and certified volunteers will lead the courses. Two-hour interactive sessions will take place weekly, for six consecutive weeks. Virtual participants will require personal computers or laptops, equipped with camera and microphone. Virtual Chronic Disease Workshops will take place via Zoom, 10 a.m. to noon, each Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Feb. 16. Registered participants will receive links via email.