In your county

Atlantic
Atlantic Cape Community College toy drive: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Toy Drive for Hope, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children ages 2 to 12 years old, is ongoing through Dec. 10. Donations will be delivered by Santa Claus at the college's Hope for the Holidays event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Brown’s Park in Atlantic City. The event features free activities and giveaways including holiday toys and crafts, pictures with Santa, food and beverages, hats and gloves for teens and adults, community resources and information and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers. Drop-off boxes are located in Atlantic City, Galloway Township, Mays Landing, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Margate, Linwood, Pleasantville and Somers Point. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/toydrive or contact Victor Moreno at vmoreno@atlantic.edu.
Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in EHT: AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center with options for those who do not have symptoms who are seeking to schedule either a rapid antigen or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID test. The center is at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 1000. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule a required appointment, call 888-285-2684. Insurance and self-pay (antigen - $59 and PCR - $100 ) options are available. Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care. For information, additional COVID-19 resources and information visit www.atlanticare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 1-888-569-1000.
Holiday Sweet Sale: The Atlantic County Historical Society will sell home baked cookies, candy, fudge and brownies from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Historical Society Building at 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. Items are sold by the pre-packaged pound at $10 per pound. Tins are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society. Masks are required. To order ahead, call 609-646-7355.
Red Cross blood drives: Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Egg Harbor Township — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Fusion Church, 6300 E. Black Horse Pike; Mays Landing — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike; Northfield — 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road.
Cape May
Ocean City First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons cost $20. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Cumberland
Mauricetown's Candlelight Virtual House Tour: 4 p.m. Dec. 11 to Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.
Blood drives: All those who donate blood through Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film "The Matrix Resurrections." Plus, donors through Dec. 16 will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. Bridgeton — Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Alms Center, 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Way; Vineland — Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Knight of Columbus #2531, 1803 N. East Ave.
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach is held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Southern Ocean
Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children in the senior high school cafeteria in Stafford Township. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit srsd.net.
Upgrades to library complete: The Ocean County Library Branch on North Main Street in Stafford Township has undergone maintenance upgrades and all areas are now open to the public, library officials announced. The building underwent mold remediation in the beginning of November. For more information, call 609-597-3381.
Library to hold free health management workshops: A series of free, live and virtual workshops hosted by the Ocean County Library is offered to help self-manage chronic conditions. The workshops are funded by the Ocean County Office of Senior Services and Meals on Wheels of Ocean County, in partnership with the Ocean County Library. The Stanford University programs aim to help individuals age 60 and older reduce the risks of managing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, heart or lung disease and depression. Local trained and certified volunteers will lead the courses. Two-hour interactive sessions will take place weekly, for six consecutive weeks. Virtual participants will require personal computers or laptops, equipped with camera and microphone. Virtual Chronic Disease Workshops will take place via Zoom, 10 a.m. to noon, each Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Feb. 16. Registered participants will receive links via email.
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
