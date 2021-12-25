In your county

Atlantic
Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in EHT: AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center with options for those who do not have symptoms who are seeking to schedule either a rapid antigen or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID test. The center is at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 1000. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule a required appointment, call 888-285-2684. Insurance and self-pay (antigen — $59 and PCR — $100 ) options are available. Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care. For information, additional COVID-19 resources and information visit www.atlanticare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 1-888-569-1000.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
SPCA offers low-cost veterinary care: The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic provides low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially. Applicants are screened for financial need and services are offered on a sliding scale. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the veterinary clinic currently operates out of a converted home attached to a mobile surgery unit at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township. The facility offers full-service medicine, surgery, dentistry, spay and neuter, and wellness care. It is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and one Thursday per month. For appointments or information, call 609-283-2713.
Cape May
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187.
Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue’s veterinary clinic serving Cape May and Atlantic counties is located at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View. The clinic is open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: Pianist Clipper Erickson will be featured at the Jan. 9 salon concert at a residence in the Maurictown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauriceriver music.com or visit mauriceriver music.com. For those not wishing to attend in person, a video recording of the concert will be sent by email to those who send a check in the amount of their choosing and made out to the artist, with a deadline of arrival by the Friday before the concert. Checks must be sent to Maurice River Music, PO Box 133, Mauricetown, NJ, 08322. include your email address and telephone number on the check.
Southern Ocean
Photo exhibit at county library: The Ocean County Library will host “Ocean County,” an exhibit of local scenes by photographer Debbie Gentile, during January at the Toms River branch’s second floor gallery. Gentile’s work has been seen at the Island Heights Artists Guild, Toms River Times Newspaper and Ocean County College. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call 732-349-6200, ext. 5100, or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
