In your county

AtlanticBlood drives: The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage. All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-73-2767. Absecon — noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21, Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave.; 1 to 6 p.m., Oct. 25, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road; Egg Harbor Township — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, Elks Lodge 2563, 1815 Somers Point Road; 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, Trinity Justice Lodge 79, 563 Zion Road; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.; Margate — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave.; Northfield — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road; Pleasantville — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Ave.; Somers Point — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22, VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road.
NAMI virtual education program: The Atlantic/Cape May National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the program “Recognizing Serious Mental Illness in Adolescents” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 via Zoom. Dr. David Huang and Dr. Suzanne Porreca, from Atlanticare Behavorial Health, will be the guest speakers. The program is free. Visit namiacm.org for instructions or call 609-741-5125.
Walk For Lung Cancer Awareness: The Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 16th annual event Nov. 6 with a walk along the Ventnor Boardwalk in Ventnor. Both the 3-mile walk and the 1-mile fun walk begin at 10 a.m. On-site registration and check in 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center. Early registration is available until Oct. 23: adults, $25; groups $20; under 12, $15. To register, visit everybreathcounts.net.
Stockton offers mini-courses: The Stockton University Institute for Lifelong Learning will host two mini-courses for the general public in October and November. Both courses meet once a week for four weeks. All courses are taught by Stockton faculty and held both in person and virtually through Zoom. The cost for each course is $45. African American Life Stories of the American Revolution and Protect our Planet: Problems and Solutions will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 15, 22, 29 and Nov. 5. For more information and registration, visit stockton.edu/aging/service-learning or call 609 652-4311.
Cape May4-H Paper Clover fundraiser: The fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign in partnership with Tractor Supply Company will continue until Oct. 17. Shoppers and other supporters of the Cape May County 4-H Youth Program are invited to donate at the checkout while in the store located at 3810 Route 9 South in Rio Grande or online at tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/4h. This marks the 11th year of collaboration between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council on the in-store and online fundraiser, benefiting national, state and local 4 H programming. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Halloween House Decorating Contest: Registration is open for the second annual Ocean City Halloween House Decorating Contest. Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Oct. 22. A list of participants will be posted, so everybody can see the decorated homes. For more information and to sign up, visit ocnj.us/halloween.
Virtual Lunch & Learn programs: Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) will host a series of free history programs via Zoom. All programs begin at noon. Oct. 20: “Guardian at the Point: Life as a Cape May Keeper,” presented by Cape May MAC Curator Ben Ridings; Nov. 17: “A History of Thanksgiving in America,” by MAC Chief Outreach Officer Mary Stewart; Dec. 15: “Shocking Secrets of Victorian Christmas,” by MAC Museum Education Manager Elan Zingman-Leith. Registration is required in advance. To register, visit capemaymac.org or for assistance call 609-884-5404.
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County invites women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award, given to those who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: The next meeting of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic. The program is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required by Oct. 15. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Cumberland
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
“What is Anti-Semitism?” virtual workshop: Teachers, students and the public are invited to a free presentation, “What is Anti-Semitism? The Challenges for Today and Tomorrow” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. The program, followed a question-and-answer session, is presented by South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and by New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, with additional funding from One Jewish Community—Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. The presenter will be Dr. Michael Berenbaum, noted author and director of the Sigi Ziering Institute: Exploring the Ethical and Religious Implications of the Holocaust and a Professor of Jewish Studies at the American Jewish University. Vineland Public Schools will provide Professional Development hours to attendees. Registration (password protected) is required. Visit holocaustcoalition.com.
Big Brothers Big Sister recruitment campaign: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties needs caring volunteers to become mentors to area youth. To engage new volunteers, the organization is offering recruitment kits with T-shirts, postcards, stickers, a yard sign and more. If interested, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916 and pick up your recruitment kit. To learn more, also visit southjerseybigs.org.
Southern OceanHigh school presents “Clue”: The Southern Regional Theatre Company will stage the comedy/mystery “Clue,” 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the high school’s Joseph P. Echle Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and available at srsdtheater.com or at the door before each performance beginning at 6 p.m.
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
