In your county

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: The next meeting of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic. The program is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required by Oct. 15. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.

Cumberland

Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.