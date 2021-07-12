In your county

Eat What You Grow workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will host a virtual workshop “Eat What You Grow: Eggplant and Tomatoes” from 6 to 7 p.m. July 15. The free presentation will take place live via Zoom. Speakers will discuss growing basics, providing information on the benefits and nutritional value of eggplant and tomatoes plus provide recipes. The class is open to the public. Advanced registration is required. For information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu .

4-H horse show: The 4-H Horse Council’s Open Horse Show will be held 9 a.m. July 17. The horse show is the first Cape May County 4-H horse show since March 2020. It will be held on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. There are 38 classes scheduled for showing with five divisions, including Walk Trout Junior (4th to 12th grade), Walk Trot Senior (out of high school), Junior Open (4th to 12th grade), Senior Open (out of high School), and Cloverbud (3rd grade and under). The cost to enter is $10 per class or $25 for the day. Pre-registration is encouraged. Everyone who pre-registers will have a chance to win a gift donated by the Woodbine Equestrian Center. To pre-register, visit go.rutgers.edu/444l6b34. All registrants must show proof of current negative Coggins, as well as proof of current vaccinations including the flu/Rhino vaccination. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.