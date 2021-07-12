In your county

Atlantic
COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building at Stockton from 2 to 5 p.m. July 13, 14, 16, 20 and 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 23, and 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Promise Keepers Men’s Conference simulcast: Atlantic Christian School will host a simulcast of the Promise Keepers Men’s Conference from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 16 and 17 at the school’s Egg Harbor Township campus, in partnership with Friendship Bible Church. The event will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17. The cost to attend is $20. Registration to attend the conference simulcast is online at promisekeepers.brushfire.com/simulcast-2021/508443.
Cape May
Jersey Shore Pops donates concert tickets to Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S.: A local animal welfare organization will benefit from the sale of 50 tickets to the upcoming “Celebration” concert by the Jersey Shore Pops. The concert, starring Pops Music Director Linda Gentille, concertmistress Susan Elsayed, and vocalist Jacklyn Buckingham, will feature music from Broadway and the classics, as well as spiritual favorites. Showtime is 7 p.m. July 30 at the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. Tickets are $37 and may be purchased by contacting Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S. or call Jersey Shore Pops at 800-838-3006 or visit JerseyShorePops.org.
Eat What You Grow workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will host a virtual workshop “Eat What You Grow: Eggplant and Tomatoes” from 6 to 7 p.m. July 15. The free presentation will take place live via Zoom. Speakers will discuss growing basics, providing information on the benefits and nutritional value of eggplant and tomatoes plus provide recipes. The class is open to the public. Advanced registration is required. For information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
4-H horse show: The 4-H Horse Council’s Open Horse Show will be held 9 a.m. July 17. The horse show is the first Cape May County 4-H horse show since March 2020. It will be held on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. There are 38 classes scheduled for showing with five divisions, including Walk Trout Junior (4th to 12th grade), Walk Trot Senior (out of high school), Junior Open (4th to 12th grade), Senior Open (out of high School), and Cloverbud (3rd grade and under). The cost to enter is $10 per class or $25 for the day. Pre-registration is encouraged. Everyone who pre-registers will have a chance to win a gift donated by the Woodbine Equestrian Center. To pre-register, visit go.rutgers.edu/444l6b34. All registrants must show proof of current negative Coggins, as well as proof of current vaccinations including the flu/Rhino vaccination. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Cumberland
CASA needs LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org, follow CASA of CGS on Facebook and Instagram or email julia@casaofcgs.org.
Southern Ocean
County library eliminates daily overdue fines: The Ocean County Library has started a fine-free policy. Items can be returned to any of the library system’s 21 branches. Book drops at every branch are in operation 24 hours a day. Due dates for books and materials will continue and reminders will be sent when the items are due back. Patrons are given a seven-day grace period to return overdue items before borrowing privileges will be suspended or until the cost of replacement has been paid. For information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Library offers free virtual bird watcher series: New Jersey Audubon Society member Susan Puder, founder of the Southern Ocean Birding Group at Tuckerton Seaport, will host “Bird Watching Essentials,” a series of one-hour virtual programs. Registration for each free program is required at theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive links by email to join the Zoom presentations.
Here They Come: Spring Migration – 6:30 p.m. July 14. Find out why shorebirds and waterfowl travel from the Southern to Northern Hemisphere, and New Jersey’s importance as a feeding grounds along the Atlantic Flyway.
Hey, What’s That Bird? – 6:30 p.m. July 21. Gain expertise in identifying the various types that settle in, and migrate through, New Jersey.
Raptors of New Jersey – 6:30 p.m. July 28. Discover raptors from eagles to falcons, where they live, and the best places and times to see them.
Bird Photography – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Elevate nature photography skills and gain understanding of the principles of flight for captivating images.
Birds of the Pine Barrens – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11. See which songbirds, raptors and waterfowl dwell in the national reserve, and pinpoint the best birding hotspots in its 1.1 million acres.
Cornhole tournament: The second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser will be held July 17 at the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna. Sign-ups start at 2 p.m. The cost to play is $35 per team, and includes hamburger or hotdog, soda or water. There will be silent auction prizes donated by local businesses in the Little Egg Harbor area. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the museum. To register, call 609-513-6454 or email vummmm1@yahoo.com
