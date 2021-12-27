In your county

Atlantic
Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in EHT: AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center with options for those who do not have symptoms who are seeking to schedule either a rapid antigen or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID test. The center is at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 1000. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule a required appointment, call 888-285-2684. Insurance and self-pay (antigen — $59 and PCR — $100 ) options are available. Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care. For information, additional COVID-19 resources and information visit www.atlanticare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 1-888-569-1000.
Cape May
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: Pianist Clipper Erickson will be featured at the Jan. 9 salon concert at a residence in the Maurictown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauricerivermusic.com or visit mauricerivermusic.com. For those not wishing to attend in person, a video recording of the concert will be sent by email to those who send a check in the amount of their choosing and made out to the artist, with a deadline of arrival by the Friday before the concert. Checks must be sent to Maurice River Music, PO Box 133, Mauricetown, NJ, 08322. include your email address and telephone number on the check.
Southern Ocean
Photo exhibit at county library: The Ocean County Library will host “Ocean County,” an exhibit of local scenes by photographer Debbie Gentile, during January at the Toms River branch’s second floor gallery. Gentile’s work has been seen at the Island Heights Artists Guild, Toms River Times Newspaper and Ocean County College. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call 732-349-6200, ext. 5100, or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
