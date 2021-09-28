In your county

Atlantic
Batsto Country Living Fair: After a year off due to the pandemic, the Batsto Citizens Committee will hold its Country Living Fair at Historic Batsto Village in Wharton State Forest on Oct. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend the fair. More than 100 exhibitors have been invited to participate. Visitors will have an opportunity to see and purchase a variety of country, Colonial and Victorian crafts. They will also be able to meet crafters demonstrating their artistry in a wide assortment of materials. Local service organizations will sell a variety of foods and drinks. Animal rescue groups will bring various breeds of dogs hoping to be adopted and pony rides will be available for children. The naturalist will share about the New Jersey Pinelands at the Annie M. Carter Interpretive Center and there will be tours of the Batsto Mansion for an additional fee. Batsto Village is located in the Pinelands of southern Burlington County, about 7 miles east of Hammonton on Route 542. For information, call 609-561-0024 or visit njparksandforests.org.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. The fall session begins the first week in October with chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties.. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. The spring, summer, fall and winter sessions are all different, with each session presenting new materials. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with Back to Nature exhibit: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery will host its first exhibit and reception since March 2020. The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, opens Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 24. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/artgallery.
Call for singers for “Messiah”: The Stockton University Performing Arts Program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel`s “Messiah,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. Rehearsals begin Sept. 27 at 7:15 p.m. Alton Auditorium at Stockton and continue every Monday evening through Dec. 2. Zoom and hybrid rehearsal options will also be available. Stockton Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn will again lead the production, which includes Stockton students, members of area choirs, and community members. To sign up, or for more information, contact Vaughn at beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891. Information is also on the Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.
Seashore Gardens Foundation golf tournament: The community is invited to play in the Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 4 at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor City. Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Tee time for golfers is at 1 p.m. There also will be a novice golf academy at 4 p.m. The dinner and awards ceremony begin 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, with a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Mercedes Benz, Atlantic City. There also will be a silent auction. Cost is $200 per golfer and includes a boxed lunch and BBQ buffet dinner and deluxe goody bag. Foursomes are available for $800. Dinner only is $75 per person. Register online at http://seashoregardens.org/golf.
Cornhole tournament: The Tyler Wechsler Foundation Cornhole Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Cornhole Craze in the Acme shopping plaza, New Road, Somers Point. Registration is $102.50 per team with two players. Register by Sept. 12 to receive a free T-shirt. Use Venmo mobile payment service to register and pay. In the comment section, team name and two players’ names. Prizes will be awarded to winners. To attend for just food and beverage, the cost is $25. Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. There will be raffle prizes. Register also at Cornholecraze.com or Tylerwechsler.com. ️Proceeds will benefit Last Salute, an all volunteer veterans group that provide honors for military funerals for both active duty and veterans from all branches of the services. Visit LastSalute.us for more information.
Shore Physicians Group offers drive-thru flu shots: Shore Physicians Group is bringing back its drive-thru flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. The clinics will be held at SPG Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Patients must be 18 years of age and older to receive a flu shot. Vehicles may have a maximum of 4 patients per vehicle and each patient must have a scheduled appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 609-365-6200. You do not need to be a current patient of Shore Physicians Group to participate in the flu shot clinic. For walk-up participants, appointments are not necessary.
‘Getting There’ exhibit at Stockton Gallery: An art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14. “Getting There” examines the challenges of migrants and refugees in their relocation journey. A Watch Party will be held Sept. 29 in the lower L-wing art gallery. Preview the exhibition from 11:30 a.m. to noon followed by a virtual conversation with the artists, moderated by Associate Professor of Art Jacob Feige. The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public daily from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. A virtual parking permit and directions are at stockton.edu/parking.
Cape May Open art studio tour: The Artists Guild of the Cape will host its third annual Studio Tour during Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On each day, there will be at least 24 artists in 19 studios open for free to visiting art patrons and curious visitors. Artists will have work displayed, engage in demonstrations and provide refreshments. Works will be available for sale. A map/list is provided at theartistsguildofthecape.com/, public Face-book page and at each studio. COVID protocols are in place. Pageant entrants sought: Residents of Cape May County are invited to compete in the Miss Cape May County contest for a chance to advance to the Miss New Jersey competition. Competition will be held in October in Avalon. Entrants must meet Miss America age and residency requirements. To enter the Miss Cape Resort South contest, entrants must meet requirements in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, or Salem counties. Email misscapegirls@gmail.com for information and visit missnj.org/become-a-candidate/ to register. Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187. Cumberland Big Brothers Big Sister recruitment campaign: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties needs caring volunteers to become mentors to area youth. To engage new volunteers, the organization is offering recruitment kits with T-shirts, postcards, stickers, a yard sign and more. If interested, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916 and pick up your recruitment kit. To learn more, also visit southjerseybigs.org. Southern Ocean Ocean County College Golf Classic: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 20th annual Golf Classic is set for Oct. 12 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. The event supports scholarships and awards for county residents. Registration and brunch begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. To sign up, visit ocean.edu. Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.