In your county

Cape May Open art studio tour: The Artists Guild of the Cape will host its third annual Studio Tour during Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On each day, there will be at least 24 artists in 19 studios open for free to visiting art patrons and curious visitors. Artists will have work displayed, engage in demonstrations and provide refreshments. Works will be available for sale. A map/list is provided at theartistsguildofthecape.com/, public Face-book page and at each studio. COVID protocols are in place. Pageant entrants sought: Residents of Cape May County are invited to compete in the Miss Cape May County contest for a chance to advance to the Miss New Jersey competition. Competition will be held in October in Avalon. Entrants must meet Miss America age and residency requirements. To enter the Miss Cape Resort South contest, entrants must meet requirements in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, or Salem counties. Email misscapegirls@gmail.com for information and visit missnj.org/become-a-candidate/ to register. Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187. Cumberland Big Brothers Big Sister recruitment campaign: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties needs caring volunteers to become mentors to area youth. To engage new volunteers, the organization is offering recruitment kits with T-shirts, postcards, stickers, a yard sign and more. If interested, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916 and pick up your recruitment kit. To learn more, also visit southjerseybigs.org. Southern Ocean Ocean County College Golf Classic: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 20th annual Golf Classic is set for Oct. 12 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. The event supports scholarships and awards for county residents. Registration and brunch begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. To sign up, visit ocean.edu. Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.