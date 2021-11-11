In your county

Atlantic

Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.

Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with Back to Nature exhibit: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery will host its first exhibit and reception since March 2020. The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs through Nov. 24. The gallery is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/artgallery.

Cape May