In your county

Atlantic
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with Back to Nature exhibit: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery will host its first exhibit and reception since March 2020. The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs through Nov. 24. The gallery is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/artgallery.
Cape May
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its next in-person meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “Yoga for Stress Release,” with guest speaker Teri O’Conner, NJ Beach Yoga. There is no charge to attend. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program immediately following. Childcare will be provided. New Cape May County families are welcome. Advanced registration is required by Nov. 12. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Virtual Lunch & Learn programs: Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) will host a series of free history programs via Zoom. All programs begin at noon. Nov. 17: “A History of Thanksgiving in America,” by MAC Chief Outreach Officer Mary Stewart; Dec. 15: “Shocking Secrets of Victorian Christmas,” by MAC Museum Education Manager Elan Zingman-Leith. Registration is required in advance. To register, visit capemaymac.org or for assistance call 609-884-5404.
Cumberland County
American Red Cross blood drives: All blood donors through Nov. 22 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Sites to give blood include 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 11 at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus Student Center, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; and 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Elks Lodge 580, 1815 E. Broad St., Millville. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Southern Ocean
Stockton expands Accelerated Nursing Program: Stockton University is expanding its Accelerated Nursing BSN program in Manahawkin and will for the first time offer a spring cohort starting in January 2022. The 15-month program includes summer sessions with classes and labs held at Stockton’s Manahawkin site. Clinical experiences are held at health care facilities throughout South Jersey. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15 for the January cohort and June 15 for the September cohort. The program size is limited to 36 per cohort and the program is competitive. Information sessions will be held at the Stockton Manahawkin site, 712 E. Bay Ave., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Visit stockton.edu/health-sciences/nursing-accelerated.html or call 609-652-4501 or email AcceleratedNursing@stockton.edu
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
