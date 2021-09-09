In your county

Atlantic
Peace Pilgrim celebration: Friends of Peace Pilgrim invite the community to honor the lives of Peace Pilgrim and her sister Helene Young beginning 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Peace Pilgrim Park, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. There will be a 1-mile walk followed by BYO picnic and musicians. Attendees are encouraged to wear a shirt that illustrates peace and bring a blanket or chair. Rain will cancel the event.
Shore Physicians Group offers drive-thru flu shots: Shore Physicians Group is bringing back its drive-thru flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 and 25, and Oct. 9. The clinics will be held at SPG Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Patients must be 18 years of age and older to receive a flu shot. Vehicles may have a maximum of 4 patients per vehicle and each patient must have a scheduled appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 609-365-6200. You do not need to be a current patient of Shore Physicians Group to participate in the flu shot clinic. For walk-up participants, appointments are not necessary.
Cornhole tournament: The Tyler Wechsler Foundation Cornhole Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Cornhole Craze in the Acme shopping plaza, New Road, Somers Point. Registration is $102.50 per team with two players. Register by Sept. 12 to receive a free T-shirt. Use Venmo mobile payment service to register and pay. In the comment section, team name and two players’ names. Prizes will be awarded to winners. To attend for just food and beverage, the cost is $25. Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. There will be raffle prizes. Register also at Cornholecraze.com or Tylerwechsler.com. ️Proceeds will benefit Last Salute, an all volunteer veterans group that provide honors for military funerals for both active duty and veterans from all branches of the services. Visit LastSalute.us for more information.
‘Getting There’ exhibit at Stockton Gallery: An art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14. “Getting There” examines the challenges of migrants and refugees in their relocation journey. A Watch Party will be held Sept. 29 in the lower L-wing art gallery. Preview the exhibition from 11:30 a.m. to noon followed by a virtual conversation with the artists, moderated by Associate Professor of Art Jacob Feige. The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public daily from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. A virtual parking permit and directions are at stockton.edu/parking.
Cape May
Pageant entrants sought: Residents of Cape May County are invited to compete in the Miss Cape May County contest for a chance to advance to the Miss New Jersey competition. Competition will be held in October in Avalon. Entrants must meet Miss America age and residency requirements. To enter the Miss Cape Resort South contest, entrants must meet requirements in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, or Salem counties. Email misscapegirls@gmail.com for information and visit missnj.org/become-a-candidate/ to register.
Library celebrates golden jubilee: The Cape May Court House Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its current building by hosting activities for visitors of all ages. Beginning Sept. 13, members of the public are invited to participate in the Golden Ticket Scavenger Hunt, engage with the library’s historical displays and write a love letter to the library. The weeklong celebration will conclude on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a closing ceremony and the burial of the library time capsule. The rain date will be Sept. 25. For more information, visit cmclibrary.org.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its next in-person meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Families are welcome to attend together. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, advanced registration is required. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us. The program is free. Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m.
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187.
Boo at the Zoo returning in October: The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced the return of its annual Boo at the Zoo event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the park in Cape May Court House. It will be free and open to the public. Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more. A costume contest will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10. The Cape May Dancers will perform at 10:15 p.m. Master DJ & Sound will provide music. For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sister recruitment campaign: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties needs caring volunteers to become mentors to area youth. To engage new volunteers, the organization is offering recruitment kits with T-shirts, postcards, stickers, a yard sign and more. If interested, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916 and pick up your recruitment kit. To learn more, also visit southjerseybigs.org.
Main Street Vineland holds walking trails dedication ceremony: The public is invited to the official opening of three downtown walking trails—part of its “Walk The Ave” initiative—at noon on Sept. 14, starting with a ribbon-cutting at the Main Street Vineland office, 603 E. Landis Ave. A one-mile “celebrity” walk will follow. Signage is in-place to guide walkers and maps will be available. There are one, two and three-mile loops. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Library offers museum passes: Cumberland County Library cardholders in good standing can check out family passes good for free admission to The Academy of Natural Sciences, Eastern State Penitentiary, Historic Cold Spring Village, The Museum of the American Revolution, The National Constitution Center, Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, The Newark Museum of Art, and Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center. Museum Passports are available for a one week checkout period. The passes can only be checked out in-person on a first come-first served basis. The library is located at 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. For information, call 856-453-2210.
CASA needs LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org, follow CASA of CGS on Facebook and Instagram or email julia@casaofcgs.org.
South Jersey Apple Fest: A two-day, apple themed festival celebrating the beginning of the apple harvest season is coming to the Shoppes at Dragon Village, (formerly Dutch Neck Village) 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton. The event will be held Sept. 11-12. Families are invited to show up from 10am to 5pm to kick-off the apple harvest season. Admission is free. Parking is $2 a carload. There will be free apples for kids, food vendors, an apple desert contest, craft show, music, pony rides, country line dancing and the Little Miss Apple Pageant for girls ages 4-8. For information, call 856-765-0118 or visit sjapplefest.com.
Southern Ocean
Libraries host 9/11 memorial exhibit: The Ocean County Library will participate in “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” a downloadable educational exhibition. The Barnegat, Lacey Township, Little Egg Harbor Township and Stafford branches will host the display. For questions or more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Patriot Day remembrance ceremony: Ocean County College will host a 9-11 20th anniversary ceremony 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the mall flag pole on the campus in Toms River. There will be guest speakers, musical performances, reading of names and a presentation to 9-11 student writing contest winners. The public is invited to attend.
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
