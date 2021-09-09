In your county

Atlantic

Peace Pilgrim celebration: Friends of Peace Pilgrim invite the community to honor the lives of Peace Pilgrim and her sister Helene Young beginning 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Peace Pilgrim Park, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. There will be a 1-mile walk followed by BYO picnic and musicians. Attendees are encouraged to wear a shirt that illustrates peace and bring a blanket or chair. Rain will cancel the event.

Shore Physicians Group offers drive-thru flu shots: Shore Physicians Group is bringing back its drive-thru flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 and 25, and Oct. 9. The clinics will be held at SPG Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Patients must be 18 years of age and older to receive a flu shot. Vehicles may have a maximum of 4 patients per vehicle and each patient must have a scheduled appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 609-365-6200. You do not need to be a current patient of Shore Physicians Group to participate in the flu shot clinic. For walk-up participants, appointments are not necessary.