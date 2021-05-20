In your county

Atlantic

Schultz-Hill Foundation arts scholarships: The Atlantic City-based Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Award scholarships and grants of $1,500 each. Students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields are invited to apply. Certain criteria does apply. For details and more information, visit schultz-hill.org.

Updated scholarship info from Hispanic Association: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County getting ready to go to college. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The deadline to apply is June 1. To access to the application visit haacnj.org/scholarship-application.

Cape May