In your county

Atlantic
Schultz-Hill Foundation arts scholarships: The Atlantic City-based Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Award scholarships and grants of $1,500 each. Students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields are invited to apply. Certain criteria does apply. For details and more information, visit schultz-hill.org.
Updated scholarship info from Hispanic Association: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County getting ready to go to college. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The deadline to apply is June 1. To access to the application visit haacnj.org/scholarship-application.
Cape May
Summer food program: The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc. will participate in the federal 2021 Summer Food Service Program from June 28 to Aug. 27 at its Rainbow Summer Camp held at the Martin Luther Community Center in Middle Township. All children 18 years of age and under who are enrolled the camp will receive free meals. There are income guidelines to determine eligibility. For more information, call Rosie Jefferson, program manager/director, at 609-536-2819 or email ccwirainbowcamp@gmail.com.
Cumberland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Southern Ocean
“Dive into YA” virtual series: The Ocean County Library will introduce award-winning historical adventure author and screenwriter Steve Sheinkin in a virtual chat 6 p.m. May 27 as part of the library’s “Dive into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” series. The guest for the June 10 segment will be award-winning graphic novelist and animation screenwriter Molly Ostertag. The series is presented in partnership with Booktowne, and attendees will receive a 10% discount that can be used through its website. Registration for this free program is required. To receive a link, email theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Contact: 609-272-7295
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.