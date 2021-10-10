In your county

Walk For Lung Cancer Awareness: The Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 16th annual event Nov. 6 with a walk along the Ventnor Boardwalk in Ventnor. Both the 3-mile walk and the 1-mile fun walk begin at 10 a.m. On-site registration and check in 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center. Early registration is available until Oct. 23: adults, $25; groups $20; under 12, $15. To register, visit everybreathcounts.net .

Stockton offers mini-courses: The Stockton University Institute for Lifelong Learning will host two mini-courses for the general public in October and November. Both courses meet once a week for four weeks. All courses are taught by Stockton faculty and held both in person and virtually through Zoom. The cost for each course is $45. African American Life Stories of the American Revolution and Protect our Planet: Problems and Solutions will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 15, 22, 29 and Nov. 5. For more information and registration, visit stockton.edu/aging/service-learning or call 609 652-4311

Batsto Country Living Fair: After a year off due to the pandemic, the Batsto Citizens Committee will hold its Country Living Fair at Historic Batsto Village in Wharton State Forest on Oct. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend the fair. More than 100 exhibitors have been invited to participate. Visitors will have an opportunity to see and purchase a variety of country, Colonial and Victorian crafts. They will also be able to meet crafters demonstrating their artistry in a wide assortment of materials. Local service organizations will sell a variety of foods and drinks. Animal rescue groups will bring various breeds of dogs hoping to be adopted and pony rides will be available for children. The naturalist will share about the New Jersey Pinelands at the Annie M. Carter Interpretive Center and there will be tours of the Batsto Mansion for an additional fee. Batsto Village is located in the Pinelands of southern Burlington County, about 7 miles east of Hammonton on Route 542. For information, call 609-561-0024 or visit njparksandforests.org.