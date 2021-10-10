In your county

Atlantic
Walk For Lung Cancer Awareness: The Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 16th annual event Nov. 6 with a walk along the Ventnor Boardwalk in Ventnor. Both the 3-mile walk and the 1-mile fun walk begin at 10 a.m. On-site registration and check in 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center. Early registration is available until Oct. 23: adults, $25; groups $20; under 12, $15. To register, visit everybreathcounts.net.
Stockton offers mini-courses: The Stockton University Institute for Lifelong Learning will host two mini-courses for the general public in October and November. Both courses meet once a week for four weeks. All courses are taught by Stockton faculty and held both in person and virtually through Zoom. The cost for each course is $45. African American Life Stories of the American Revolution and Protect our Planet: Problems and Solutions will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 15, 22, 29 and Nov. 5. For more information and registration, visit stockton.edu/aging/service-learning or call 609 652-4311
Batsto Country Living Fair: After a year off due to the pandemic, the Batsto Citizens Committee will hold its Country Living Fair at Historic Batsto Village in Wharton State Forest on Oct. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend the fair. More than 100 exhibitors have been invited to participate. Visitors will have an opportunity to see and purchase a variety of country, Colonial and Victorian crafts. They will also be able to meet crafters demonstrating their artistry in a wide assortment of materials. Local service organizations will sell a variety of foods and drinks. Animal rescue groups will bring various breeds of dogs hoping to be adopted and pony rides will be available for children. The naturalist will share about the New Jersey Pinelands at the Annie M. Carter Interpretive Center and there will be tours of the Batsto Mansion for an additional fee. Batsto Village is located in the Pinelands of southern Burlington County, about 7 miles east of Hammonton on Route 542. For information, call 609-561-0024 or visit njparksandforests.org.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. The fall session begins the first week in October with chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties.. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. The spring, summer, fall and winter sessions are all different, with each session presenting new materials. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with Back to Nature exhibit: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery will host its first exhibit and reception since March 2020. The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs through Nov. 24. The gallery is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/artgallery.
‘Getting There’ exhibit at Stockton Gallery: An art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14. “Getting There” examines the challenges of migrants and refugees in their relocation journey. A Watch Party will be held Sept. 29 in the lower L-wing art gallery. Preview the exhibition from 11:30 a.m. to noon followed by a virtual conversation with the artists, moderated by Associate Professor of Art Jacob Feige. The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public daily from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. A virtual parking permit and directions are at stockton.edu/parking.
Cape May
Open art studio tour: The Artists Guild of the Cape continues its third annual Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10. There will be at least 24 artists in 19 studios open for free to visiting art patrons and curious visitors. Artists will have work displayed, engage in demonstrations and provide refreshments. Works will be available for sale. A map/list is provided at theartistsguildofthecape.com/, public Face-book page and at each studio. COVID protocols are in place.
4-H Paper Clover fundraiser to Oct. 17: The fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign in partnership with Tractor Supply Company will continue until Oct. 17. Shoppers and other supporters of the Cape May County 4-H Youth Program are invited to donate at the checkout while in the store located at 3810 Route 9 South in Rio Grande or online at tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/4h. This marks the 11th year of collaboration between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council on the in-store and online fundraiser, benefiting national, state and local 4 H programming. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
4-H Trunk or Treat: The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will host a 4-H Trunk or Treat and open house for the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. There will be treats, activities and information about the many clubs and activities open to Cape May County youth. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Virtual Lunch & Learn programs: Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) will host a series of free history programs via Zoom. All programs begin at noon. Oct. 20: “Guardian at the Point: Life as a Cape May Keeper,” presented by Cape May MAC Curator Ben Ridings; Nov. 17: “A History of Thanksgiving in America,” by MAC Chief Outreach Officer Mary Stewart; Dec. 15: “Shocking Secrets of Victorian Christmas,” by MAC Museum Education Manager Elan Zingman-Leith. Registration is required in advance. To register, visit capemaymac.org or for assistance call 609-884-5404.
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County invites women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award, given to those who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: The next meeting of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic. The program is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required by Oct. 15. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Boo at the Zoo: The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced the return of its annual Boo at the Zoo event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the park in Cape May Court House. It will be free and open to the public. Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more. A costume contest will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10. The Cape May Dancers will perform at 10:15 p.m. Master DJ & Sound will provide music. For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.
Cumberland
“What is Anti-Semitism?” virtual workshop: Teachers, students and the public are invited to a free presentation, “What is Anti-Semitism? The Challenges for Today and Tomorrow” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. The program, followed a question-and-answer session, is presented by South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and by New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, with additional funding from One Jewish Community—Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. The presenter will be Dr. Michael Berenbaum, noted author and director of the Sigi Ziering Institute: Exploring the Ethical and Religious Implications of the Holocaust and a Professor of Jewish Studies at the American Jewish University. Vineland Public Schools will provide Professional Development hours to attendees. Registration (password protected) is required. Visit holocaustcoalition.com.
Big Brothers Big Sister recruitment campaign: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties needs caring volunteers to become mentors to area youth. To engage new volunteers, the organization is offering recruitment kits with T-shirts, postcards, stickers, a yard sign and more. If interested, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916 and pick up your recruitment kit. To learn more, also visit southjerseybigs.org.
Southern Ocean
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
