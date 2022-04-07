In your county

Atlantic

ACIT Spring Dance Concert: The Atlantic County Institute of Technology Dance Academy and Ensemble will take the stage to present the 2022 Spring Dance Concert 7 p.m. April 8 at the ACIT Performing Arts Center, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing. Tickets are $8 for general admission, $5 for students and children. All proceeds raised will help support the school’s dance program. Featured performances include a self-choreographed solo by senior Dominic Roberts titled “Innocent/Guilty.” He is the recipient of the 2021 New Jersey Governor’s Award for Artistic Merit, Leadership and Academic Achievement” and has been offered a scholarship for the Ailey/Fordham BFA Program in New York City. Also, senior Addyson Santore will present her self-choreographed solo and group work. She is this year’s assistant director of the dance concert abd gas been accepted to Stockton University on a full scholarship.

Celebrate Atlantic Cape Art Show: The public is invited to view works by faculty, staff and members of the community who have participated in continuing education classes at Atlantic Cape Community College. The exhibit is on display through May 27 at Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library, D building, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

Shore Medical Center needs hand-knit blankets: Local knitters and crocheters are asked to make blankets, lap covers and shawls for adult patients in its care to help provide comfort during their hospital stay. Since the pandemic, the hospital’s supply of donated hand-knit items for adults has been completely depleted, according to a news release. Blankets should be knitted to approximately 36-to-40-by-60 inches; shawls 24-by-72 inches and lap covers 36 inches square. To donate hand-knit or crocheted items, drop them off at the information desk at Shore Medical Center’s main lobby in Somers Point. For more information, call Lisa DiTroia at 609-653-3543 or email lditroia@shoremedicalcenter.org.

Absecon Lighthouse spring break hours: Absecon Lighthouse, normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will be open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Spring Break through April 25. The last climb is at 3:30 p.m. Admission to climb the 228 steps to the top is $10 adults, $9 seniors, $6 ages 4 to 12, and $5 Atlantic City residents. Active Military are invited to climb for free. Visit AbseconLighthouse.org to print a coupon for $1 off admission when you climb.

A.C. library part of statewide digital literacy program: The New Jersey State Library announced the Atlantic City Free Public Library has been selected to participate in its Hub & Spoke Libraries pilot project, a statewide effort to provide uniform digital literacy training and credentialing for adult residents at 14 public libraries across the state. Through a competitive grant process, the State Library selected three hub libraries that will serve as regionally-based training labs, and 11 spoke libraries that will provide additional digital literacy support. Atlantic City Library will participate in the program as a hub library. Services will begin being offered to the public this month. The project aims to create a standardized and replicable library-based digital literacy certification program to assist New Jersey’s workforce. Participants will visit on-site training labs, with certified trainers offering digital literacy workshops and other workforce-related services. The library will connect with its local Workforce Development Board and One-Stop Career Center, as well as other libraries in the area, to create a referral and sending system that accounts for client intake, record keeping and data sharing. Participants will have access to free, high quality training materials, videos, classroom aides, and mini lessons. The project has allowed the library to expand its services by constructing a second computer lab with 16 computers, according to Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz. For more information, visit njstatelib.org/ARPALiteracyProject.

Spring car show: South Jersey Mopar Connection will host its spring car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. The show is open to all makes and models cars and trucks. There will be a DJ, trophies, door prizes, dash plaques to the first 100 cars registered and discount food coupons. The entry fee is $20. The rain date is April 24. For more information, call 609-226-3814.

Veterans support group moves to in person meeting: Shore Medical Center’s Vet 2 Vet Café has resumed in person meetings at Shore Medical Center’s Center for Family Caregivers. The Center is located inside Shore, off the main lobby, 100 Medical Center Way, in Somers Point. Meetings are held from 1 to 2 p.m. first Wednesdays of each month. Masks are required. Parking will be validated. To RSVP, call 609-653-3628 or register at shoremedicalcenter.org/events.

Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk: The 12th annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk will return 9 a.m. April 10 at a new location. The Run & Health Walk will start and finish at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus at Albany Avenue and the Boardwalk. Proceeds benefit the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Programs and Outreach Services at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township. Medals will be awarded to top finishers. Pre-registration is requested by 5 p.m. April 8. Preregistered participants will receive a T-shirt. The cost is $30 per person, or $25 for ages 22 and younger. Same-day registration will be available at the race starting at 7:15 a.m. for $40 per person, and does not include the T-shirt. For information, call Sharon D’Angio at 609-748-4614 or email dangios@seashoregardens.org.

Cape May

Christ Child Society Spring Fling: The Christ Child Society will hold its annual Spring Fling “Beacon of Hope” from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at the Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. A luncheon will be served and entertainment provided by Bittersweet Duo. Raffle prizes, gift baskets and a 50/50 will be offered. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds benefit children in need. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 609-536-2865.

Helen L. Diller Scholarship Program: In celebration of its 50th camp season, the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children announces the Helen L. Diller Scholarship Program. Open to blind and visually impaired children who have attended the Diller Blind Home summer camp for at least one season, the goal of the program is to financially aid deserving campers in their pursuit of higher education or training to support an independent and successful adulthood. Five scholarship recipients will be selected to each receive a total of $20,000, awarded in the amount of $5,000 per year, up to four years. All applicants must meet the criteria to apply for the scholarship. Information and the application can be found at dillerblindhome.org/scholarship. The deadline for submission is May 1.

Vendors sought for 4-H Fair: Applications are available for exhibit space for commercial and food concessions (including food trucks), non-profits and educational displays at the 2022 Cape May County 4-H Fair to be held at 4-H fairgrounds in Cape May Court House. Public hours will be from 3 to 9 p.m. July 21, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 22, July 23. The theme is Christmas in July. Vendors who offer family friendly novelties and quality crafts and goods, including holiday themes, are encouraged to participate. For applications, visit cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606.

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk: The County Department of Health will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk April 30 at Cape May County’s Park and Zoo. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 10:15 a.m. Registration for the walk is free. There will be local community vendors along with free COVID19 vaccine available. Participants will receive a free T-shirt as supplies last. Donations are welcomed and will go to American Cancer Society. The walk is not timed.

Free rabies clinics: The County Department of Health will hold a free rabies clinics for cats and dogs from 9 to 11 a.m. April 30 at the Public Works Building, 771 Seashore Road, Erma, Lower Township.

Cumberland

Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant: Young women ages 16-18 who live or go to school in the Vineland/Millville/Buena area are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant. The pageant will be held May 14 at the Landis Theater in Vineland. Spots are limited. For more information, visit misstricitypageant.com.

Southern Ocean

“A Conversation with Captain Sandy”: The Ocean County College Foundation’s Blauvelt Speaker Series will welcome Captain Sandra Yawn (“Captain Sandy”) of Bravo’s Below Deck series, 11 a.m. April 11 on the main stage of the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, OCC main campus, Toms River. A livestream will also be available. Visit grunincenter.org to register for this free event.

Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will host its yearly fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster on April 28. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.

Veterans museum fundraiser: Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna will host a fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. April 29 at Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood. The cost is $25 and includes beer, wine, pizza and wings. For more information and tickets, call 609-513-6454.