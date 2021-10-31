In your county

Blood drive: The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage. All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-73-2767. Egg Harbor Township — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.

Walk For Lung Cancer Awareness: The Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 16th annual event Nov. 6 with a walk along the Ventnor Boardwalk in Ventnor. Both the 3-mile walk and the 1-mile fun walk begin at 10 a.m. On-site registration and check in 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center. Early registration is available until Oct. 23: adults, $25; groups $20; under 12, $15. To register, visit everybreathcounts.net.

Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.

