In your county

AtlanticStockton tribute to poet Stephen Dunn: Stockton University will host a tribute to the late poet Stephen Dunn from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Campus Center Theater and on Zoom. Dunn, winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for his book “Different Hours,” was a distinguished professor of creative writing at Stockton. He joined Stockton in 1974 and taught at the university for more than 40 years. He died in June on his 82nd birthday. Those wishing to watch via Zoom can get the link on the Murphy Writing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/murphywriting.
Atlantic Cape to host open houses: Atlantic Cape Community College will host open houses at its three campuses in November and December for high school students, incoming freshmen, transfer students or adult learners who would like to find out what Atlantic Cape has to offer. Meet college faculty, learn about degree and career training programs and take a campus tour. Open houses are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House; 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. There will also be a virtual open house for the Academy of Culinary Arts 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.
Blood drive: The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage. All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-73-2767. Egg Harbor Township — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.
Walk For Lung Cancer Awareness: The Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 16th annual event Nov. 6 with a walk along the Ventnor Boardwalk in Ventnor. Both the 3-mile walk and the 1-mile fun walk begin at 10 a.m. On-site registration and check in 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center. Early registration is available until Oct. 23: adults, $25; groups $20; under 12, $15. To register, visit everybreathcounts.net.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Cape May
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its next in-person meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be a special presentation, “Yoga for Stress Release,” with guest speaker Teri O’Conner, NJ Beach Yoga. There is no charge to attend. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program immediately following. Childcare will be provided. New Cape May County families are welcome. Advanced registration is required by Nov. 12. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Virtual Lunch & Learn programs: Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) will host a series of free history programs via Zoom. All programs begin at noon. Nov. 17: “A History of Thanksgiving in America,” by MAC Chief Outreach Officer Mary Stewart; Dec. 15: “Shocking Secrets of Victorian Christmas,” by MAC Museum Education Manager Elan Zingman-Leith. Registration is required in advance. To register, visit capemaymac.org or for assistance call 609-884-5404.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: Live salon concerts return for its 14th season with debut appearances by tubist Scott Mendoker and pianist Elisabeth Tomczyk at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited to 20 persons, advance reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. Those attending should be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, call 856-506-0580, email at info@mauricerivermusic.com or visit mauricerivermusic.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.