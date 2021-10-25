In your county

Atlantic
Atlantic Cape to host open houses: Atlantic Cape Community College will host open houses at its three campuses in November and December for high school students, incoming freshmen, transfer students or adult learners who would like to find out what Atlantic Cape has to offer. Meet college faculty, learn about degree and career training programs and take a campus tour. Open houses are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House; 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. There will also be a virtual open house for the Academy of Culinary Arts 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.
Blood drives: The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage. All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-73-2767. Egg Harbor Township — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, Trinity Justice Lodge 79, 563 Zion Road; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.; Margate — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave.
Cape May
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County invites women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award, given to those who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.
Cumberland
“What is Anti-Semitism?” virtual workshop: Teachers, students and the public are invited to a free presentation, “What is Anti-Semitism? The Challenges for Today and Tomorrow” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. The program, followed a question-and-answer session, is presented by South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and by New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, with additional funding from One Jewish Community—Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. The presenter will be Dr. Michael Berenbaum, noted author and director of the Sigi Ziering Institute: Exploring the Ethical and Religious Implications of the Holocaust and a Professor of Jewish Studies at the American Jewish University. Vineland Public Schools will provide Professional Development hours to attendees. Registration (password protected) is required. Visit holocaustcoalition.com.
Southern Ocean
Library hosts dementia research program: Join the Ocean County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter for a virtual roundtable presentation and a community dialogue about sleep, health and age-related dementia, starting at noon on Nov. 4. A question-and-answer session will be included in the hour-long presentation. Participation is free. Register at theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Each registrant will receive a link to the program by email.
Lighthouse International Film Society screening: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, will host a screening of “The Velvet Underground,” 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets are $8 advance, $10 at the door. Film Society members are admitted free. For information, email filmfestivalpr@gmail.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.