In your county

Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.

Cape May Fishing & Boating Expo returns: The Fishing & Boating Expo returns to the Oceanfront Arena at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Jan. 8 and 9. This year’s event is sponsored by “The Fisherman Magazine,” “Rack & Fin Radio with host Tom P” and MudHen Brewery, and has expanded to over 35,000 square feet of indoor exhibitor space with displays showcasing a wide range of exciting new products, services and. There will be a Yeti cooler giveaway each day and a free reusable swag bag for first 3,000 attendees. Admission is $7 per person and children 11 and younger are free. For information, call 609-377-1617 or visit FishingExpoWildwood.com.

