In your county

Stockton survey seeks views of residents over 60: Atlantic County residents who are 60-years of age or older are invited to participate in a brief anonymous online needs assessment survey designed to assist the Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging in setting funding priorities for the years 2022-24. The AAA supports a wide variety of community-based services and programs offered by provider organizations, designed to assist county older adults to age in place and to maintain their quality of life. The survey, conducted by the Stockton Center on Successful Aging and the Stockton Polling Institute, will be available through May 31 at stockton.edu/aging. Residents who already responded to the telephone poll should not take the survey. For more information, call 609-652-4311 or email David.Burdick@stockton.edu.