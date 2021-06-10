In your county

ATLANTIC
YMCA plans summer camps: Registration is open for youth summer camps in Atlantic and Cumberland counties offered by the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA. The sites will be the YMCA facility on Landis Avenue in Vineland, Camp Merrywood in Pittsgrove, and Camp YMCA of Atlantic County at Jordan Road School in Somers Point. Sessions will run from late June to late August, depending on the site. Camp times will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at all locations. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all campers. For details and registration packets, visit ccaymca.org or call 856-691-0030.
Dina scholarships applications open: The Atlantic City-based Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting nominations through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Arts Scholarships and Award program. The grants and scholarships are open to students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields. Interested applicants should visit schultz-hill.org for eligibility criteria and information or call 609-347-1616.
Veteran equine therapy meet and greet: Veterans and their families are invited to visit the equine therapy stables from 1 to 4 p.m. June 19 at Chestnut Run Farm at 828 Harrison Ave., Mays Landing. Learn about the program from equine specialist Leah Readding and meet the horses. There will be music and food and refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair. Donations are appreciated. For information, email veteranequinetherapystables@gmail.com.
Virtual Juneteenth program: Epoch Creations will host its annual Juneteenth program June 19 titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, Diversity.” Guest speakers Darnley Rosius, Christopher Graves, Kaleem Shabazz, Abdul Prince, Marsha Patrick and Quenn Garris will present personal insight to the experiences and progress made in their area of professional accomplishments. To view the program, visit the Epoch Creations Facebook page.
Stockton survey seeks views of residents over 60: Atlantic County residents who are 60-years of age or older are invited to participate in a brief anonymous online needs assessment survey designed to assist the Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging in setting funding priorities for the years 2022-24. The AAA supports a wide variety of community-based services and programs offered by provider organizations, designed to assist county older adults to age in place and to maintain their quality of life. The survey, conducted by the Stockton Center on Successful Aging and the Stockton Polling Institute, will be available through May 31 at stockton.edu/aging. Residents who already responded to the telephone poll should not take the survey. For more information, call 609-652-4311 or email David.Burdick@stockton.edu.
CAPE MAY Eat What You Grow workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will host a virtual workshop “Eat What You Grow: Eggplant and Tomatoes” from 6 to 7 p.m. July 15. The free presentation will take place live via Zoom. Speakers will discuss growing basics, providing information on the benefits and nutritional value of eggplant and tomatoes plus provide recipes. The class is open to the public. Advanced registration is required. For information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
CUMBERLAND
Yard, book sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold an outside yard sale and inside book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 and 19 at the clubhouse at 577 S. Main Road at Washington Avenue in Vineland. The event is open to the public. To reserve a spot for the yard sale, call Marian at 856-692-2578. Bring your own table/set up at a cost of $10 for 1 day or $15 for both days. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
SOUTHERN OCEAN
“Dive into YA” virtual series: Award-winning graphic novelist and animation screenwriter Molly Ostertag will appear in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual dialog series, 6 p.m. Thursday. The series is presented in partnership with Booktowne, and attendees will receive a 10% discount that can be used through its website. Registration for this free program is required. To receive a link, email theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
County library system expands hours: The following hours are in effect for library branches in Southern Ocean County: Lacey Township — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Barnegat Township, Stafford Township — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Long Beach Island — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday; Tuckerton and Waretown — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays though Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Contact: 609-272-7295
Contact: 609-272-7295
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.